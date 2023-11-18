20 of Our Favorite Dresses on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Contrary to popular belief, a dress doesn’t have to be a special garment worn exclusively during weddings, parties and other life events. In fact, dresses can be the happy medium between being cozy and comfortable or flouncy and fierce on the daily. This is why it’s always important to find options which can fit seamlessly within different occasion parameters. As we all know, Amazon sells many dresses at varying price points. Their frocks are versatile, and often times suitable for everyday or evening wear. If you don’t know where to start when finding a dress for casual wear or more formal gatherings, look no further — we’re here to help!

Everyday dresses can come in a variety of forms — from relaxed, baggy A-line silhouettes to denim minis. All of these picks leave the body free to be comfy and breezy while handling your day-to-day tasks. And on the other hand, the designs of occasion dresses tend to match the pomp and circumstance of the event you attend — i.e., keyholes, slits, ruching, backless numbers — you get the idea. So, if you’re looking to find your next casual or dressy frock, keep reading to see our favorites on Amazon right now — some of which are on sale!

Everyday Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Sweater dresses are the epitome of cozy, effortless everyday garments. Snag this one fr0m The Drop which has a chic side slit and a relaxed demeanor. For fall and winter, team this beauty with a chunky knit — we love this pink pick, but there are plenty more seasonally-appropriate shades where that came from!

Occassion Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: For those upcoming moments when a sleek mini dress will come in handy, grab the PrettyGarden one-shoulder ruched bodycon dress for an edgy, sophisticated look. To stay warm, layer with a chic faux-fur jacket!

