You can always see me sporting a dress no matter the season, even in the fall when the weather cools down. Dresses are just inherently easy — simply pair them with some tights, booties and a jacket and you have a trendy outfit in minutes. There’s one small detail that I look for before purchasing a dress though: Pockets.

The minor addition of pockets upgrades completely upgrades a dress, making it functional as well as fashionable. Think about it, every time someone compliments you when you’re wearing a dress with pockets, the first thing you probably say is, “Thanks! It has pockets!”

Now just so happens to be the best time to refresh your dress collection. And we found some of the best dresses with pockets across top retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom and Lulus. Keep scrolling for our favorite dresses with pockets!

Casual Dresses

1. Comfy and Versatile: What’s better than a dress with pockets? The answer is one that can be worn for a multitude of autumn events, like this pick from YATHON that comes in over 40 colors — just $32!

2. Pretty in Pink: While the ruffles and dusty pink hue give this dress a feminine quality, the stretchy ribbed knit material makes it feel like a blanket — was $36, now just $34!

3. Denim Dreams: Sure, long denim skirts are everywhere right now — but denim dresses are the next big thing. Stay on top of the trends with this sage green stunner — just $269!

4. Scarecrow Chic: We’re naming plaid the unofficial pattern of fall… and this dress a must-have item. Pair it with a black turtleneck and tights for a casual day out — just $59!

5. Easiest Outfit Ever: Want to look polished without putting in much effort? The solution is wearing a simple skater dress with boots. We’re currently obsessed with the Autumnal Attitude dress from Lulus — just $69!

Work Dresses

6. Perfect for Presentations: Have a big deck to present? Look and feel confident with this beautifully made midi dress. It comes in tons of colors and — you guessed it — has pockets — just $40!

7. Business Casual: Say so long to uncomfortable work dresses. This one feels like sweatpants but looks incredibly professional — was $44, now just $26!

8. Simple Sophistication: Beyond the pockets, we adore this utility shirt dress for the rich olive hue, tie waist and effortless elegance — just $99!

9. Pockets Mean Business: You’ll be ready for the board room in this comfy pencil dress that happens to have hidden pockets — just $45!

10: When Your Looking for a Maxi: Although this stretchy dress comes in a range of autumnal colors, we’re partial to Rust hue — just $44!

Sweater Dresses

11. Your New Cold Weather Staple: We love how this cozy sweater dress hugs your figure. Plus, the patchwork pockets are large enough to hold your phone — just $69!

12. Basically a Blanket: You’ll always be warm (and fashionable!) when you snuggle up in this oversized sweater dress — was $44, now just $38!

13. Making Sweater Vests Cool: Test out the sweater vest trend with this cute dress version. You’ll surely get all the compliments (and not just about the pockets) — just $38!

14. For Formal Occasions: This isn’t your average sweater dress. The waist bow, midi length and sultry slit make this ideal for special dinners and work events — was $56, now just $48!

15. Sporty Stripes: Go for the posh tennis look with this V-neck sweater dress. We think it will make a fun and flirty brunch ‘fit — just $38!

Patterned Dresses

16. Fall Florals: Floral dresses are not just for spring and summer! Darker, muted colors like navy, green and brown make the pattern suitable for fall — just $36!

17. Plaid Princess: What do you get when you mix plaid and tweed? The ultimate fall dress combo. We’ll be wearing this midi dress from Lulus all season — just $69!

18. Immediate Add to Cart: One thing’s for sure: You’ll be able to wear this plaid pattern all through fall and winter — just $36!

19. Multi-Seasonal Piece: We love clothing items we can wear year round, like this floral number. In the colder months, jazz it up with black tights and a leather jacket — was $92, now just $25!

20. This Dress Has Everything: Between the dreamy polka-dot pattern and figure-flattering A-line silhouette (not to mention the pockets), there’s so much to love about this dress — just $33!

