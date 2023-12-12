Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Season’s greetings! We’re officially less than two weeks away from the winter solstice. It’s time to pull out your comfiest fabrics, because cold weather is approaching! From sweater tights to insulated outerwear, you can’t go wrong with adding plush fabrics to your wardrobe to ensure that you stay warm no matter how frigid the weather gets.

If you were looking for an easy fix to your cold weather woes, you should try dresses. Winter dresses are a clutch option because they take the hassle out of coordinating tops and bottoms. All you have to do is toss on your dress and you’re good to go! Plus, you can snag anything from business casual dresses to cozy sweatshirt dresses right now at retailers like Amazon, Revolve and Nordstrom. We’ve rounded up the best winter dresses to keep you warm this holiday season. Scroll ahead for the scoop on the coziest dresses around!

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Does it get any warmer than a turtleneck? If you live for oversized ensembles, this sweater dress is it!

2. We Also Love: You’ll want to pair this square-neck skater dress with your favorite tall boots! Made with a stretchy, comfy fabric, this dress also features sleek balloon sleeves and deep pockets.

3. We Can’t Forget: This bouncy dress features a flowing tiered skirt and soft satin fabric that makes the sweet smocking shapes effortlessly flow.

4. Bonus: Snagging a dress from Free People is a no-brainer. This wool mock-neck dress features a swingy silhouette and a unique woven pattern across the chest and back.

5. Perfect Plaid: You can never go wrong with plaid print during the holiday season. Pair this mini dress with leg warmers and platform Mary Janes to deliver a sporty look.

6. Cutout Cutie: This dark blue turtleneck dress is short and sweet. If you live for a cutout moment, you’ll want to add this chic dress to your cart ASAP.

Full-Length Dresses

7. Prettiest in Pink: You’ll turn heads in this sweet Barbiecore pink dress. It features a chic twist detail at the lower back and fierce cutouts.

8. Thumbs Up: This sophisticated cotton-blend sweater dress comes equipped with thumbhole cuffs. The ribbed detailing on the collar and the back of the dress delivers an added touch of texture.

9. Cozy Vibes Only: Don’t be surprised, but you can totally wear a sweater dress when you’re being a couch potato this winter. This Sherpa sweatshirt dress is made from the softest fabric and features a plush-lined drawstring hoodie.

10. Mistletoe Green: Get ready to pucker up because this belted sweater dress features the cutest mistletoe green shade. If you’ve already loaded up on things this color, don’t worry. This dress is available in 17 other shades.

11. Not Your Average: When you think of a sweatshirt dress, you probably think of something super casual. This butter-soft dress changes the game. It features large bell sleeves and looks like it could be a top and skirt combo instead of an actual dress.

12. Sleepyhead Vibes: Get ready to get your beauty rest in this comfy sweatshirt dress. Don’t be surprised if you struggle to get out of bed the next day.

13. Belted Babe: Use the chic belt attachment to fit this fitted dress to your frame.

14. All Buttoned Up: This A-line dress is perfect for fashionistas who live for smooth fabrics. Made with a velvety material, this dress also features contrasting buttons.

15. Bedtime Vibes: Along with a deep front pocket, this hooded sweatshirt nightgown dress comes equipped with lightweight fabric that won’t irritate sensitive skin.

16. Living for Lace: Make this elegant, tiered lace maxi dress your next date night outfit! It comes equipped with scalloped edges and romantic details like blouson sleeves.

17. Last But Not Least: This long-sleeve wrap dress is perfect for your next business meeting. Dress it up with thigh-high boots, or keep things more casual with ballet flats.

