Every winter, I’m faced with the same dilemma: Do I brave the cold in my fashionable, not-so-warm skirt ensemble or go full cozy mode and forget that trends even exist? In the eight years I’ve lived in New York, I’ve opted for the former. Yet, as I sit here watching the first snow flurries fall outside my apartment, I’ve decided I can’t take another night of blistering winds whipping across my legs as I trudge to dinner. I shiver just thinking about it.
Luckily, I don’t have to completely give up my fashionista status during the cold months, because I discovered an instantly iconic solution that will keep me warm without looking frumpy: Nordstrom Sweater Tights. I unearthed these highly-rated tights after perusing through Nordstrom’s bestsellers, and compared to similar options from other brands, they aren’t bulky or constricting — a major win when it comes to tights!
Constructed from a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex, the ribbed tights look and feel like a light sweater and are just as stretchy as traditional tights. The material is thick enough to wrap your legs in plush warmth, but it isn’t uncomfortably dense. Essentially, they have all the qualities of standard tights — including the look — with the additional benefit of being able to walk outside in a skirt or sweater dress without worrying about catching frostbite.
I feel confident in their ability to keep me warm through New York’s impending frigid temperatures, partially because of the positive reviews customers have left. One person calls them her “go-to for New England winters,” which are some of the coldest in the U.S. (No one mentions how they fare in the midwest, but I’m sure they’ll be able to keep people warm through those wild snow storms too!) Another shopper says that they’re “so cozy and chic,” she “bought an extra pair.” High praise!
I also appreciate that these are offered in two colors. Aside from customary black, the sweater tights also come in brown for those who want a softer look. I, for one, will be purchasing both shades because of the affordable price. At $15 a pop, these are a steal. Plus, they’re 25% off for a limited time thanks to an extended Cyber Week deal.
While I love getting gifts for other people, it’s never a bad idea to buy yourself a practical Christmas present. And after adding these sweater tights to my cart I feel like Christmas came early! Go on and treat yourself — ’tis the season, after all!
