33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon

If you think you missed the mark with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, think again! At big retailers like Amazon, you can still save on your everyday essentials, splurges or gifts. Below are 33 extended deals on some of our faves in tech, home, kitchen, fashion and more!

Best Deals in Home

Our Absolute Favorite: You won’t find a better cleaning buddy than the iRobot Roomba, a powerhouse which cleans carpet and hard floors alike. It can actually communicate with you through a voice assistant or through the IRobot Home app. Sensors ensure your cleaner can navigate around tables, chairs and couches while still cleaning corners and edges. So next time you’re ready for a cleaning, politely call for your Roomba and consider the job done!

Best Deals in Kitchen and Dining

Our Absolute Favorite: Durable is an understatement with this top-rated KitchenAid mixer. The 23-pound mixer has ten speeds and ten attachments, making it a practical addition to really anyone’s kitchen! Whatever your mixing, whipping or stirring needs are, this standing mixer has you covered. Oh, and if you’re into cookies, whip up to eight dozen in a single batch!

Best Deals in Tech

Our Absolute Favorite: Health enthusiasts, rejoice! This snazzy Fitbit Sense 2 watch is sure to keep you on track with any fitness goals. It monitors your workouts, sleep quality, heart rate and more, offering personalized insights in real time. It also integrates seamlessly with Bluetooth so you can get notifications without missing a beat!

Best Deals in Fashion

Our Absolute Favorite: A seasonal turtleneck sweater, but in dress form? Yes, please! Bring out this long-sleeve sweater dress for your next holiday party or dinner out with friends. Over a thousand people have given it 5 stars – and for good reason! The bodycon fit is flattering and layers perfectly under a blazer, belt or even another sweater! We recommend wearing it with a few necklaces and some cute hoops.

Best Deals in Beauty

Our Absolute Favorite: Brush, curl and straighten your hair with one tool! There are so many ways to use this curling wand-comb hybrid. Its nylon bristles easily glide through your hair, detangling while curling at the same time. Bonus: It doesn’t damage your hair like regular irons do. The tool only heats to 350 degrees unlike other irons that heat to 400.

