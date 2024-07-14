Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Raise your hand if you ever have a tough time figuring out what to wear during the same. If your hand is still raised, welcome to the club. Here at Us, we’re always trying to find comfort-focused ways to showcase our style while staying cool. If you’re on the hunt for flattering and slimming styles to slay as the weather continues to heat up, try oversized tops. Now that Amazon Prime Day is here, it’s an ideal time to stock up on comfy styles for less!

Far from frumpy, outdated styles, we found chic options that you can wear to the beach and dressy styles you can wear in the office. From oversized tees with inspiring messages to chic button-downs, we’ve compiled a roundup of oversized tops that are secretly flattering. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Who says you can’t bring oversized looks into the office? This satiny blouse has flowy bat wings and a stylish mock-neck collar for a dress code-safe slay!

2. This long-sleeve blouse is super versatile. You can wear it in so many stylish ways. Rock it with a bandeau top to show a pop of skin or stay buttoned up for more dressy occasions. If you size up, you can even wear it as a beach cover-up!

3. Serve a cute Barbiecore moment in this pink button-down!

4. If you want a more casual Barbiecore slay, opt for a laid-back style like this tee!

5. Love bold colors? You can’t go wrong with this mellow yellow Henley. It has button details along the collar and roomy sleeves in case you like to conceal your arms!

6. There’s nothing like using your style to spread a positive message. This graphic tee has a reassuring slogan that everyone you come across will admire!

7. Contrary to popular belief, oversized tops are an elevated addition to any outfit. This all-white style has striped pleats down the center for a refined touch!

8. Peplum tops are a helpful way to conceal bloat without slimming tummy control. You can rock this flowy tunic with trousers or pair it with denim cut-off shorts for a pant-less look!

9. If you love to mix and match contrasting shades, you’ll want to check out this color-block-style blouse. It’s made from lightweight linen-like material perfect for warm summer days!

10. Striped button-downs are a hit during the summer. This blue and white style is unique because it has shirred cuffs along the sleeves!

11. Want to conceal sweat stains on brutally hot summer days? This all-black tee is an ideal option!

12. Long sleeves in the summer may not always seem like an ideal option, but this blouse has roomy sleeves that you can cuff!

13. You can show a little skin in this V-neck, courtesy of chic side slits!

14. Serve retro vibes in this roomy grunge T-shirt!

15. Keep things cute and casual in this ultra-size-inclusive top. It goes up to women’s sizes 5XL!