I’m happy to formally announce that the days of your sweatpants never making it past the front door are officially in the past! No, we’re not suggesting that everyone head to the office clad in dingy sweatpants, a robe and slippers. What we’re here to say is that you can now wear loungewear while out and about with no fear of being judged — and that’s partially thanks to these sweatpants.

We know the keynote of style for many of Us is comfort, so it’s about time that the fashion world successfully found a way to make sweatpants stylish. With these Soly Hux sweatpants, the comfortable fabric and fit are there — but an upgraded aesthetic seals the deal. These are a major win! Instead of your average sweatpants, these bottoms have a more fashionable feel which includes a high, elastic waistline with a drawstring for adjusting, a wide-leg design and piping down the center of each leg.

Get the Soly Hux Drawstring High Waisted Wide Leg Sweatpants for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Of course, you’re probably not going to wear these for a night out on the town, but they will officially slay any daytime activities. Farmer’s markets, coffee dates, thrift shopping, running errands – when styled right, these sweatpants are an athleisure enthusiast’s future go-to garment. Considering the durable polyester fabric here, these can even be worn for a low impact workout.

The heather gray fabric — our personal favorite — is a vibrant, versatile option, but there are 24 other hues up for grabs. You read that correctly! Dress them up with a trench coat or a blazer for a high-low fashion moment, or opt for a more casual feel with a racerback tank, Uggs and a puffer jacket. The possibilities are endless!

Don’t get us wrong — even though these sweatpants can be worn stylishly, they’re still great for doing what they do best. You know, cozily lounging around the house while curled up with some snacks for a movie night. You can find them on Amazon for just $34 — but act now! Over 400 shoppers have picked up these beauties in the last month, so you never know when your size will sell out.

