7 of the Best Koolaburra by Ugg Shoe Deals at DSW

By
DSW Koolaburra by Ugg sale
DSW

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter and Ugg boots are kind of synonymous — seriously! These boots go well with anything in your closet, and they also provide a great deal of warmth to help you make it through the cold season. DSW is known for selling stylish shoes at affordable prices, and the store sells many Ugg silhouettes. The retailer is taking up to 25% off Koolaburra by Ugg boot styles and even offers an additional $10, $20 or $60 off select styles using code WINTER — so be sure to check before checking out!

From tall, fluffy styles to short, edgy options, DSW has the perfect Koolaburra by Ugg style for everyone! Nevertheless, we rounded up seven of the best Koolaburra by Ugg deals to shop at DSW right now — read on to see our picks!

Koolaburra by UGG Advay Tall Boot

Koolaburra By UGG Advay Tall Boot
DSW

These tall lace-up boots are perfect for any winter occasion — was $90, now just $67!

See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Kelissa Tall Boot

Koolaburra By UGG Kelissa Tall Boot
DSW

This tall boot option has a chic buckle across the front for added style — was $110, now just $80!

See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Nalie Mini Bootie

Koolaburra By UGG Nalie Mini Bootie
DSW

Throw on these mini booties for a functional and minimal look — was $90, now just $65!

See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Michon Bootie

Koolaburra By UGG Michon Bootie
DSW

This Michon bootie gives ski slope or running errands effortlessly energy — was $100, now just $80!

See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Sonele Clog

Koolaburra By UGG Sonele Clog
DSW

These clogs are perfect for sauntering around the house — was $75, now just $55!

See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Koola Short Bootie

Koolaburra By UGG Koola Short Bootie
DSW

This classic silhouette short bootie works well with jeans, skirts and everything else in your closet— was $90, now just $65!

See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Advay Bootie

Koolaburra By UGG Advay Bootie
DSW

This bootie has a unisex vibe that feels versatile — was $90, now just $60!

See it!

