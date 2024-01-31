Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Isn’t it funny how trends always come back in style? The clothes I wore growing up — low-rise jeans, baguette bags and butterfly clips, just to name a few — are popular again, and honestly, my inner child couldn’t be more thrilled. But even though I’m ecstatic about those revivals, there’s one item in particular I secretly wished would make it’s great return to limelight, and that day has finally come: Ugg boots are so back, baby!

While they never really left, Ugg boots are the it-shoe this winter — and it’s about time! The cozy, slipper-esque boots were all I lived in from the ages of 12 to 17. I loved how their fuzzy interior kept my feet nice and toasty in frigid temperatures, plus how convenient they were to slip on and off. I also can’t deny that owning a pair was somewhat of a status symbol. All of the cool kids wore Ugg boots.

I feel like I need a grown-up version of the classic boot, so after browsing through all of the nostalgic options, I decided that the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini is a must-have for my shoe collection. This style features all of the comfy qualities of the iconic calf-height boot — including water-repellent sheepskin uppers, ultra-plush lining and sturdy rubber sole — but I think this option is cuter since it’s cropped to an ankle height.

Beyond the height, the unique color range also drew me in. These boots are available in five shades, ranging from Shaded Clover (a pretty sage green hue), to a fun leopard print to classic black. Some of the more vibrant color options are the most popular, so if there’s one that sticks out to you, you should nab your size while you can.

I predict that the Classic Ultra Mini is going to become Ugg’s most popular boot, especially since over 3,000 people have given it a five-star rating, saying it’s a welcome change to the standard style Ugg is known for. “These boots are amazing! I love the mini version of the classic boot. They are so soft and warm, I literally want to wear them every single day! If I could, I would buy one of every color,” one shopper raves. Others mention they pair perfectly with leggings for the ultimate cozy day lounge look.

I’m going to go out on a whim and say these may be the best purchase I make all year. If you’re not totally sold on the Ultra Mini, don’t worry — Zappos has an array of Ugg styles that are sure to satisfy your inner tween. Take my advice, though: Once you find the ones you love be sure to purchase ASAP, ’cause they’re flying off the shelves!

