As a 5’3” shopper, I got tired of going to the tailor for every pair of pants I bought. So I went on a quest to find all of the best petite pants out there, and now I’m sharing them with you. These are the best petite pants I’ve found — and they all come with the convenience of Amazon.

Whether you’re in need of a new pair of work pants or some flowy pants for lounging at the beach, these 16 pairs are made to fit petite heights best. Some of them come in specific petite lengths and others come in more cropped lengths (like capris), which help to ensure they won’t go past the ankle. And on top of not having to get a tailor, the pants are budget-friendly too, starting at just $14.

1. Our Top Favorite: These cropped, wide-leg pants get our ‘top favorite’ award for their vintage-style design, shorter length and selection of colors — $38!

2. Very Vintage: A best-seller in women’s denim, these cropped jeans are a favorite of shoppers, thanks to their chic, retro style — $40!

3. Cue the Cargos: If cargo pants are a staple in your closet rotation, you’ll definitely want to check out these Lee utility pants that come in all petite sizes — was $37, now $20!

4. Office-Chic: Whether you could use a new gray pair of work pants or some navy ones, these petite dress pants come in both — $30!

5. Cute Capris: Bring a youthful feel to your denim collection with these fashionable cropped jeans that have a stretchy fabric, wide-leg design and high waistline — $36!

6. A Bestseller! With thousands of five-star ratings, shoppers love these palazzo pants for their comfy fabric, flattering design and massive color selection — was $30, now $17!

7. Boutique Style: These chic tie-waist pants look like a pair you’d find at your local boutique but can be shopped on sale on Amazon — was $27, now $20!

8. Softest Sweatpants: Rare is it that you find a pair of sweatpants that come in a petite size, so you’d better pick up this soft and cozy Hanes pair quickly — was $18, now $14!

9. Try Them Tapered: If tapered jeans flatter your leg shape, you’re definitely going to want to check out this high-rise pair that comes in several petite sizes — was $48, now $19!

10. Perfect Palazzos: Dress these cropped palazzo pants up with some slip-on heels and a blouse for a date night or down with tennis shoes and a T-shirt for a coffee date — was $50, now $35!

11. Wrinkle-Resistant: Not only will you not have to worry about tailoring with these straight-leg pants, you also won’t have to worry about ironing, as they’re made with a wrinkle-resistant fabric — was $43, now $35!

12. Yes to Yoga Pants: Walks with your dog and lounge days on the couch are the perfect occasions for these stretchy, cropped yoga pants — was $29, now $20!

13. Really Relaxed: These cropped and relaxed fit, above-the-knee jeans can easily be elevated with heels and a blazer, but also worn with flats or tennis shoes — was $35, now $25!

14. Plus Size Perfection: Made for petite gals of all shapes and sizes are these Levi’s mid-rise capris that come in sizes 2 to 28 — $28!

15. Beach Babe: Flattering for both the legs and the waist are these flowy palazzo pants that double as a fantastic beach cover-up — was $50, now $20!

16. Luxe Linen: Make these linen pants your go-tos for summer days spent on the beach or your patio with friends — $33!