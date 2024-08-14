Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dresses are a relaxed and comfortable fashion staple to have in your closet, especially in the hot summer months. And when you want to strike a balance between casual and chic, a slip dress is the best option. If you’re on the hunt for one that will turn your head and elevate your curves, consider this $25 dress from Walmart that will channel your inner rich mom as soon as you put it on!

Scoop’s satin midi dress showcases a rich red hue and a slim cut that shows off your curves in all the right places. It includes a thigh-high slit, matter satin fabric, and a flowy body that moves with you. The chic, slinky dress is simple to wear casually and paired with flats or sandals to shop or grab a bite to eat. And it’s simple to dress up: Add a pair of heels, a jacket and your favorite jewelry for the perfect day-to-night look.

Get the Scoop Satin Midi Slip Dress for $25 (originally $36) at Walmart!

“Absolutely beautiful — great cut, lightweight, can dress up and down,” one reviewer said.

“I’ve made a point to buy this dress in multiple colors over the past few seasons because I love the fit and the fabric so much, but this red color is by far my favorite!” another raved. “It looks so luxe and sophisticated, I’ve been looking for excuses to wear it out more often! And it’s perfect for the summer — light and airy, but I think I can put my moto jacket on top for fall when it get’s chilly out for sure.”

A final shopper said: “My dress is absolutely beautiful on me. The overall fit with the split complements my curves PERFECTLY!”

