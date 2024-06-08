Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, you like to stay updated on recent style trends. Now that we’re basking in beautiful summer weather, we can’t wait to serve stunning looks in trending styles. Frankly, we have so many fun things to get into that we must be dressed to perfection. From garden-style dresses to rich mom styles, there are so many summer dress trends to choose from.

With that in mind, we rounded up styles that channel current summer dress trends like cut-out minis, classic nautical stripes, and airy options that flow when you’re walking along a breezy beach. Best of all? The styles we picked are found on Amazon and are available with Prime shipping just in case you need a dress in a hurry. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

Cut-Out Dresses

1. Minimal Skin: This all-black tube-style dress proves that cut-outs don’t have to be drastic!

2. Color-Blocking: Get ready to mix and match bold shades of pink and orange with a perfect cut-out along the midsection, courtesy of this stunning style!

3. Perfect for Pride: June officially marks Pride Month. Celebrate the love of all kinds in this rainbow-colored tank dress!

4. Double Trouble: This black dress has chic white detailing along the silhouette. We can’t get enough of the double-sided cut-out on each side of the stomach!

Nautical Dresses

5. Perfect Pin-Up: This classic dress is perfect if you want to channel nautical vibes in the literal sense. The sailor-style silhouette and bright gold buttons are the perfect match!

6. Night Out: Toss this navy blue and white striped mini the next time a girl’s night out finds its way to your cal. It’s so cute and has an asymmetrical hemline that’s ultra-flattering!

7. Tied Up: Want to cinch your waist while channeling nautical style? This striped dress comes with an adjustable tie along the waistline!

8. Flirty Flare: Sail in style in this casual midi. The flared skirt silhouette adds such a nice touch that you can dress up or down!

Beachy Dresses

9. Chic Prints: If you’re a shopper who loves to showcase their arms and shoulders, prepare to be wowed. This strapless dress features horizontal stripes with so many unique prints!

10. Double Duty: You can wear this floral print shirt dress as a cover-up or rock it alone. It’s just that versatile!

11. Twisted Straps: This isn’t your average halter top dress. The ’70s-style floral print dress has a crisscross strap design and a slight cut-out across the bodice!

12. Dainty Princess: You’ll feel so feminine and chic in this Boho chic tube top dress!

13. Flowy Tiers: This all-white dress is perfect for everyday wear. It has thin spaghetti straps and a cute tier design!

14. Bestseller: Snag this tank-style dress if you love tropical florals!

Sheer Dresses

15. Mad About Mesh: Normally, you may steer clear of wearing see-through items into the office, however, this all-black midi dress has the cutest sheer, puff sleeves and V-neck silhouette that won’t violate your job’s dress code!

16. Beach Babe: You’ll be the talk of the beachside party in this dreamy cover-up. Floral accents are a perfect touch!

17. Lacey Sleeves: This long-sleeve dress is so unique. It features a lacey bodice that gives way to a flowy black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Best of all? It comes with built-in shorts to keep you covered!

18. Sweet See-Through: Yes, this mesh dress is 100% see-through, however, it comes with a built-in crop top cami and shorts! Gotta love a three-in-one!

19. Color of the Summer: Wearing white during the summer is an absolute must! This curve-hugging maxi comes with a full-length slip for a modest take on the viral trend!

20. Perfect Plunge: Pull this spaghetti strap number out when you want to make a statement. It has a deep plunging neckline and a sassy side slit that we adore!

21. Boho Baddie: Hit the festival scene in true Bohemian style in this romper, dress hybrid!

22. Swirling Blues: Are you a lover of all things blue? This long-sleeve mini has a swirling design with various blue shades placed throughout!

