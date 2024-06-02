Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hello Upper Eastsiders! By now, you probably know that we’re obsessed with Gossip Girl here at Us, and it’s for good reason. The hit aughts television show was famous for showcasing the catty yet well-dressed world of New York’s fashionably elite teenagers. Lily van der Woodsen has been a Pinterest inspiration for decades, and she exudes a luxe vibe that you can easily and affordably duplicate! So, we took it upon ourselves to help you find rich mom-inspired fashion finds that will help you channel LDVW!

From flowy midi dresses to structured trousers, channeling LVDW’s “quiet luxury” aesthetic without breaking the bank is easier than ever. We rounded up 19 luxe rich mom summer fashion finds inspired by Lily van der Woodsen starting at just $14 – read on to see our picks!

1. She Means Business: This striped button down shirt is versatile and sharp — was $28, now just $24!

2. School Girl Energy: We love this argyle sweater vest because it has plenty of prep and sophistication — just $26!

3. Edge and Flair: This halter midi dress pairs well with heels and will look amazing while grabbing lunch with the girls — just $60!

4. Buttoned Up: If you like the refined finish a cardigan can add to an ensemble, you’ll love this cardigan because of its eye-catching stripes — was $60, now just $43!

5. Twirl! This wrap dress is flouncy and has a v-neckline — was $40, now just $33!

6. Everyday Shoe: These slingback kitten heels have a strappy design that will up the ante of any sweet dress — was $60, now just $50!

7. Closet Staple: These cropped wide-leg jeans are a relaxed alternative that pairs well with T-shirts and short-sleeve sweaters — just $148!

8. Office Ready: If you need a new pair of pants, these high waist wide leg pants have you covered during work and after hours — was $40, now just $34!

9. Draped Elegance: This draped mock neck short sleeve top will look amazing with baggy jeans and pointy heels — just $28!

10. Y2K Vibe: This half moon suede crossbody bag channels the early aughts in a modern way — we love the shape of this shoulder bag — just $229!

11. Regally Effortless: For those who need a decadent dress for an upcoming event, this poplin puff sleeve midi dress will help you do it all — just $120!

12. Bloom! We love this floral maxi dress because it’s so flouncy and its tiered skirt adds dimension — just $90!

13. Simple and Chic: This satin slip skirt has a side slit that will allow you to ventilate — just $88!

14. Vows Galore: This bowtie dress has the cutest tie front and a short silhouette for maximum flutter — just $39!

15. Basically Beautiful: Everyone needs a belt to help create a seamless finish, If you need a new one, this leather belt can help — just $49!

16. Cutout Queen: This cutout midi dress has a slight athletic feel that can handle anything — just $54!

17. Light and Pretty: This short sleeve sweater is lightweight and perfect for warm weather — just $33!

18. Carry It All: This leather crossbody tote bag can carry all your essentials and it’s so trendy yet neutral — just $325!

19. Sophisticated and Classic: If you need a clean, simple pair of earrings to wear with everything, you’ll practically gravitate towards these 14K gold earrings — just $14!