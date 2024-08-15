Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Did the Paris 2024 Olympics prompt you to embrace your inner French girl fashionista this summer? Or maybe it’s your excitement for the new season of Emily in Paris, set to premier on August 15? Whichever it was, carry your French flair into fall with these 16 French girl-inspired fashion pieces that seamlessly transition into the cool months.

Whether you need a cozy cardigan to cuddle up with on cool evenings or a dress you can layer into the fall months, our roundup below has a few of both! We’ve got everything from feminine and flirty polka dot styles to some sultry French styles like lace and silk styles too. Each one can both be layered into the fall months and beyond!

16 Transitional Fashion Pieces Will Carry Your French Girl Summer Into the Fall

French Girl Transitional Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite! A classic French-girl style, this polka dot wrap dress is our absolute favorite!

2. Try it Tweed: An ode to a popular French fabric, this Chanel-style dress is made of a tweed fabric, gold buttons and a-line design!

3. Better With Buttons: Perfect for picnics in the French countryside is this midi sundress that has cute contrast brown front buttons!

4. Feminine and Flirty: A versatile style, this smocked maxi dress can be worn with both flats and boots!

5. Lovely in Lace: Do date nights right in this silky lace maxi dress that has a sultry body-skimming and v-neck design!

6. Do the Denim: French girls have a flair for denim, so we know they’d love this all denim babydoll-style dress!

French Girl Transitional Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite! A staple in the closet of all French girls is a striped cardigan like this style that features gold button closures!

8. Cute Cami: Wear this cute lace cami tank top with a maxi skirt in the summer and jeans and blazer in the fall!

9. Very Cute Vest: French girls would wear this striped vest with maxi skirts, jeans, trousers and more!

10. Better Button Up: Another French girl wardrobe staple, is a flowy button up top like this one that can be worn with several items in your closet.

11. Sleek Stripes: Feel like a true Frenchie in this striped long sleeve, while enjoying a croissant or macaroon!

12. Oui, Oui! Say yes to this off-the-shoulder top that comes in several variations of stripes — all of which would pair perfectly with a beret!

French Girl Transitional Bottoms

13. Our Absolute Favorite! These high-waisted, pleated trousers can go with heels in the summer and boots in the fall!

14. J’Adore le Jeans: These retro-style wide leg jeans are perfect for casual dinners and Saturday brunch dates!

15. Silky Slip: When you don’t know what to wear, opt for this midi slip skirt, a sweater and some heels!