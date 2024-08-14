Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s hard to believe, but we’re more than halfway through 2024 — the year has truly flown by. Now that we’re in summer and are starting to set our sights on fall, it’s time to revamp our wardrobes! What’s more, if you need new fashion finds that can help you fare through the rest of summer and ease right into fall, we’re here to help!
From seamless jumpsuits to flowy midi dresses, there is a wealth of versatile, easy fashion pieces that will help you look effortless, no matter if it’s summer or winter. We rounded up 14 chic fashion finds that you’ll want to wear throughout the rest of 2024 — read on to see our picks!
1. Closet Staple: This Trendy Queen long sleeve shirt pairs well with everything already in your closet — was $15, now just $10!
2. Slouchy Knits: We love this Dokotoo waffle knit top because it’s loose and comes in multiple fun colors — was $25, now just $21!
3. She’s A Lady: This iconic luxe midi dress is a versatile option that has a simple, sleek silhouette — was $50, now just $34!
4. Comfy Casual: If you need an option that can handle everything you throw at it, this Shewin sweatsuit has you covered — was $35, now just $28!
5. Comfy Cozy: This Anrabess two-piece outfit is perfect for lounging around the house or running errands — was $52, now just $47!
6. Ladies Who Lunch: We can’t get over this Ladyful tweed dress because it’s so posh and polished, but doesn’t take itself too seriously — just $47!
7. Snuggly Vibes: This Prettygarden sweater set is great for the girls that’s on the go, and it’s suitable for the couch potato. We’re obsessed with the quarter zip closure on the jacket — was $49, now just $36!
8. Smart Chic: This Zesica sweater vest nails the prep vibe while also keeping you warm — was $28, now just $26!
9. Everyday Essential: You can pair this iconic luxe T-shirt midi dress with boots or heels for a cute, flexible outfit — just $28!
10. Warmth, Please: This iconic luxe batwing cardigan works during office hours and even long after the workday ends — just $25!
11. Formal Ready: This Prettygarden jumpsuit works for weddings or parties — was $49, now just $33!
12. Denim on Denim: For the girl who loves her denim, this Lantern denim romper is right up your alley — just $48!
13. Matched Elegance: We’re all about the matching sets, and this kaimimei wide leg outfit is to die for — was $41, now just $35!
14. Lazy Daze: This Caracilia sweater romper is great for those upcoming cold fall and winter days — just $30!