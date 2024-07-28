Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fashion and following trends, it can become an expensive process. Whether you’re into Y2K styles or the tenniscore trend, finding pieces that can help you nail several different aesthetics while not breaking the bank is essential. What’s more, when it comes to the lazy luxury trend, it’s easy to find versatile fashion pieces that will help you feel comfy yet put together.

From flowy trousers to decadent tops, there is a luxe but low-maintenance piece of clothing that will match your vibe and tastes. We rounded up 15 luxe low-maintenance fashion pieces that will help you nail the lazy luxury aesthetic — read on to see our picks!

1. Elevated Essential: We can’t get over this Etcyy tank top because of its delicate fabric and ring should straps — was $20, now just $15!

2. Closet Staple: These Anrabess palazzo pants pair well with T-shirts, blouses, sandals and heels — just $33!

3. Comfy Coordinated: This Shewin tw0-piece outfit comes in ten neutral colors. We love it because it’s so roomy and chic — just $32!

4. Crop It: For those who like cropped tops, this Prettygarden cropped sweater is right up your alley — just $36!

5. Flow On: This Iconic Luxe midi dress has a flare silhouette and pockets — just $30!

6. Matching Queen: This Lillusory two-piece outfit comes with a cap sleeve top and wide leg pants for a casual. cool alternative — just $66!

7. Effortlessly Minimal: This Open Edit sculpt rib sweater have dolman sleeves for a vintage touch — was $60, now just $40!

8. Luxe and Active: These Barefoot Dreams LuxeChic skinny zip pants are form-fitting and have a luxe vibe thanks to their soft, shiny fabric — was $135, now just $90!

9. Satiny Smooth: These VICI Collection satin joggers have pockets for extra storage and an elasticated waist — just $64!

10. Y2K Energy: This Open Edit cardigan pairs well with jeans and kitten heels — was $70, now just $50!

11. Rich Mom Vibes: These Vuori Lux at Ease pants come in three neutral colors and are so airy — just $108!

12. Functional First: If you like pants that have plenty of pockets for extra store, you’ll love these Mavi Jeans utility jogger pants — was $138, now just $97!

13. Prints, Please: This Iconic Luxe dress has the prettiest polka dot pattern that’s sure to become a compliment magnet for you — was $36, now just $30!

14. Tiered Elegance: This Time and Tru tiered dress is perfect for any summer or fall event — just $12!

15. Errand Attire: You can throw on this Uvn T-shirt dress with sandals, sneakers or heels — it’s just that easy— was $29, now just $13!