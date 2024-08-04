Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: Summer is all about experimenting with fashion and finding fun garments that make you happy! Whether you’re planning for an upcoming vacation or hanging with the girls, optic for dramatic fashion finds could help make you a compliment magnet. Moreover, we know that shopping for clothing can be daunting today regarding pricing, but we’re here to help!

From flowy dresses to structured trousers, there is a luxe-looking, dramatic fashion find that will elevate your style without breaking the bank. We rounded up 13 luxe-looking, dramatic fashion finds under $40 — read on to see our picks!

1. Flow On: This Hibluco chiffon floral kimono pairs well with jeans or frilly skirts — was $20, now just $18!

2. Knitted Elegance: We love this Zesica ribbed tank top because it’ll keep you feeling chill and put together — was $24, now just $18!

3. Ruffle Your Feathers: Throw on this T&Twenties ruffle top with trousers or jeans and you have an easy summer look on your hands — just $12!

4. Maxed Out: This LaiyiVic maxi dress is so airy and colorful — was $25, now just $15!

5. ’90s Chic: This Lillusory vest has a ’90s air about it that we’re sure you’ll love. It pairs well with distressed jeans or midi skirts — just $37!

6. Closet Staple: We can’t get over this Dokotoo ruffle rop because it’s voluminous and sophisticated — just $23!

7. Carry It All: These Dokotoo wide leg cargo pants are on trend and comes in multiple neutral colors — was $40, now just $32!

8. Drama Queen: This Scoop handkerchief hem dress will prevent you from overheating, and it has long sleeves — just $36!

9. Prissy Energy: This Free Assembly bow tie blouse feels so elegant, and it works for days in the office — just $26!

10. Real or Faux: We love this Scoop faux leather maxi shirtdress because its so chic and fashion-forward (especially with its side ruching) — just $38!

11. Prints, Please: Calling all graphic print lovers! These giraffe-printed Sofia Jeans palazzo pants are right up your alley — was $21, now just $10!

12. Off The Shoulder Realness: This Noisy may minidress is so edgy — due to its off the shoulder silhouette — but sweet — because of its color — was $55, now just $30!

13. Cropped Out: These Bobeau crop pants have wide legs for an extra touch of drama — was $52, now just $35