Every now and then, a new fashion trend emerges and captures our attention. From fun celeb-loved strapless dresses to striped pajama-style pants, new styles pick up steam at the drop of a hat. Frankly, we love them all. Right now, we’re swooning over all things barrel jeans. Want to learn more about the emerging trend? We can’t wait to tell you all about the great styles we found on Amazon!

If you’re a fan of roomy, oversized bottoms, you’ll love barrel jeans. Also known as balloon or horseshoe jeans, barrel jeans fit snugly on the waist, curve through the mid-leg and taper at the ankles. The unique silhouette is a far cry from straight-leg and traditional flare-leg jeans. We love it because it elongates the legs for an ultra-flattering fit. You can shop the emerging trend for under $50 on Amazon. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll look like the coolest it-girl in the room in these eye-catching jeans. They have a unique gradient design and stripes at the knee — $49!

2. Fun Prints: These colorful pants merge not one, but two of our favorite jean trends of the moment. Along with the roomy barrel jean silhouette, these jeans come in a celeb-loved animal print — $31!

3. Perfect Pockets: You won’t get enough of styling these all-black jeans. They have the barrel silhouette we love, but they come with oversized slanted pockets that are ultra chic — $49!

4. Classic Comfort: These medium wash blue jeans look like a standard pair of trousers at the top but seamlessly give way to the chic tapered style we can’t get enough of — $39!

5. Colorful One: These barrel jeans are perfect for fall because they come in a rich brown shade — $49!

6. Throwback Style: You’ll look like you walked straight out of the ’80s because of the acid-wash style color of these blue jeans — $31!

7. New Mom Pick: These roomy jeans are a hit with new moms. One shopper raved, “These pants are so comfy, fit great and make me feel somewhat shapely after the baby. They are super flattering with my bigger tummy giving me that curvy hourglass again. I just bought a second pair. Also – quality is just as good as a pair of $200 jeans” — $48!

8. Fun Stitching: Reinforced seams along the knees are some of the standout features we adore on these trendy pants — $49!

9. Cargo Cutie: It should come as no surprise, but we adore cargo pants. These barrel jeans have clutch cargo pockets that help keep your personal items safe and secure — $46!

10. Chill Vibes: These flowy trousers put a relaxed spin on the trend, courtesy of its stretchy waistband and drawstring combo — $47!

11. All-White Moment: Of course, we couldn’t forget to include a stylish white pair — $49!

12. Last but Not Least: Add an edgy flair to the trend, courtesy of randomly placed paint splatter on these artsy jeans — $48!