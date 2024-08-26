Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fall is rich with colors — just look at the trees! I love when the leaves change to vibrant red, yellow and orange hues . . . but if you’d ask Us, we’d say that orange is the unofficial color of fall. We think it’s the perfect color to wear all pumpkin spice season, which is why we gathered the 12 best burnt orange fashions that will put you in a spooky (yet fashionable) mood so you can embrace the season in style this year!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 16 Fashion Finds That Will Help You Look Effortless During Your 'Demure' Era Demure. What used to be just a word that described a reserved, modest and shy woman has now become one of the internet’s latest buzzwords — and, in our case — fashion trends. Originally started by Jools Lebron, the word means the definition but in a sarcastic tone. For fashion, it correlates to fashion finds […]

Cozy to the Max: You’ll be ready for the pumpkin patch or a day in the apple orchard with this ultra-plush Lillusory sweater that feels like the softest blanket ever.

Fall Vibes Forever: This figure-skimming orange sweater dress will have you looking like an autumnal princess when out on fall date nights.

Pop of Orange: I get it, orange is a very bright color (even burnt orange!). You can ease yourself into the autumnal trend with these fringey orange earrings that will add a pop to any fall outfit.

Fancy Footwear: We still often get those few sneaky warm weather days in fall — those days call for these elevated burnt orange sandals that still evoke autumn vibes without the risk of overheating!

Wedding Season Isn’t Over! Heading to a fall wedding? There’s never been a better time to wear a burnt orange dress, and this one from Floerns is absolutely perfect!

One and Done: On the days when I can’t decide on what to wear, I always reach for an easy jumpsuit, and this one from Happy Sailed in burnt orange was made for the upcoming fall season!

Keep It Casual: Orange denim? Groundbreaking! (And super stylish!) Don this LookBookStore denim dress with combat boots or sneakers and a leather jacket for the ultimate fall getup.

A Little Pizzazz: Because orange is such a standout color, you don’t often find it paired with any patterns. Burnt orange, on the other hand, is a bit more muted, which not only makes this leopard patterned shirt look cohesive, but also unexpectedly fun!

Cool and Casual: Keep the pumpkin spice vibes alive even when you’re chilling at home with this adorably cozy Automet sweatshirt. I guarantee you’ll live in it all autumn long.

Autumnal Florals: Floral patterns shouldn’t just be reserved for spring and summer. Break the norms with this burnt orange floral blouse that really proves you can wear florals all year round.

Floral patterns shouldn’t just be reserved for spring and summer. Break the norms with this burnt orange floral blouse that really proves you can wear florals all year round.

Groovy! These pants came straight out of a ‘70s time capsule, and we’re very into them. The corduroy fabric and bell bottom silhouette amps up the style factor, and you’ll be the most stylish person in town when you wear the burnt orange pair around.

Back to Basics: The easiest way to add orange to your wardrobe? Keep things simple with this soft T-shirt that you’ll wear almost every day.