Usher in Pumpkin Spice Season With the 12 Best Burnt Orange Fashions

By
Cute young woman in a sweater and hat in the mountains by the lake in the autumn season.
Getty Images

Fall is rich with colors — just look at the trees! I love when the leaves change to vibrant red, yellow and orange hues  . . . but if you’d ask Us, we’d say that orange is the unofficial color of fall. We think it’s the perfect color to wear all pumpkin spice season, which is why we gathered the 12 best burnt orange fashions that will put you in a spooky (yet fashionable) mood so you can embrace the season in style this year!

  • Cozy to the Max: You’ll be ready for the pumpkin patch or a day in the apple orchard with this ultra-plush Lillusory sweater that feels like the softest blanket ever.
  • Pop of Orange: I get it, orange is a very bright color (even burnt orange!). You can ease yourself into the autumnal trend with these fringey orange earrings that will add a pop to any fall outfit.
  • Fancy Footwear: We still often get those few sneaky warm weather days in fall — those days call for these elevated burnt orange sandals that still evoke autumn vibes without the risk of overheating!
  • Keep It Casual: Orange denim? Groundbreaking! (And super stylish!) Don this LookBookStore denim dress with combat boots or sneakers and a leather jacket for the ultimate fall getup.
  • A Little Pizzazz: Because orange is such a standout color, you don’t often find it paired with any patterns. Burnt orange, on the other hand, is a bit more muted, which not only makes this leopard patterned shirt look cohesive, but also unexpectedly fun!
  • Autumnal Florals: Floral patterns shouldn’t just be reserved for spring and summer. Break the norms with this burnt orange floral blouse that really proves you can wear florals all year round.
  • Groovy! These pants came straight out of a ‘70s time capsule, and we’re very into them. The corduroy fabric and bell bottom silhouette amps up the style factor, and you’ll be the most stylish person in town when you wear the burnt orange pair around.
  • Back to Basics: The easiest way to add orange to your wardrobe? Keep things simple with this soft T-shirt that you’ll wear almost every day.

