Demure. What used to be just a word that described a reserved, modest and shy woman has now become one of the internet’s latest buzzwords — and, in our case — fashion trends. Originally started by Jools Lebron, the word means the definition but in a sarcastic tone. For fashion, it correlates to fashion finds and styles that make you feel and look like a lady who can tip-toe the line of being chic while also having a bit of mystery to yourself!

From flowy dresses to structured trousers, there are demure-inspired fashion finds that will help you look polished and sophisticated while enjoying the trend. We rounded up 16 fashion finds that will help you look effortless during your demure era — read on to see our picks!

1. Hot Mama: Do you see how this piece does just enough — not too much? We love this Reoria mock turtleneck because it’s sheer but refined — just $26!

2. Body-Hugging Realness: This Grace Karin ruched bodycon dress works for formal or informal moments — was $46, now just $43!

3. Motor Babe: This Prettygarden faux suede jacket coordinates well with jeans, leggings and pumps — was $48, now just $34!

4. She Means Business: This Zeagoo button down shirt has billowing sleeves that are very mindful and aware — just $26!

5. Rich Mom Energy: For the girl that wants to feel like a rich mom no matter the season, this Zesica striped maxi dress is right up your alley — just $26!

6. Dainty Queen: We love this Evaless cowl neck top because it’s a voluminous piece that comes with plenty versatility — just $19!

7. Crop Me Out: This Free Assembly cropped trench coat is sophisticated but doesn’t take itself too seriously — very demure— just $36!

8. Denim on Denim: This Scoop midi shirt dress has a dramatic front slit that makes a statement but allows you to be the center of attention — just $40!

9. Boss and CEO: This Scoop scuba knit stretch blazer correlates well with trousers for days in the office or other formal events — just $45!

10. Pleats, Please: If you like the volume and dimensions of pleats, this Nordstrom pleated asymmetric hem midi skirt is right up your alley — just $100!

11. Diva Vibes: This Naked Wardrobe one-shoulder top will exude Y2K vibes without making the focal point of your outfit — just $58!

12. Closet Staple: We can’t get over this Open Edit bodycon midi dress because it’s stretchy but refined — meets the demure criteria nicely — just $70!

13. ’90s Posh: This SNDYS x Revolve Emiliana top has a regal vibe to it that screams “she means business and her money” — just $66!

14. Clean and Pristine: This All The Ways Chance mini dress has sharp gold buttons that will help you make a statement — just $68!

15. Elegant Essence: You can throw on this Zoe and Claire mixed media dress with pumps or sandals — just $88!

16. Everyday Essential: This Time and Tru quilted top works for formal or informal occasions — just $16!