With demure, Euro-girl and quiet luxury as the hottest style trends right now, it’s no wonder we all want to dress like we’re closing million-dollar deals on the daily! Maybe you actually are or maybe you just want to look like you are, but either way, it starts with the right dress.

Corporate gals need functionality, so pockets — that don’t look like pockets — are key. Boardroom-ready dresses also have to be tasteful, modest and classy, all without looking too stiff. Clearly, there are a handful of things to account for when looking for a office or professional dress . . . and that’s not even including price! Throw a reasonable price into the equation and it may feel impossible to find a perfect dress for that important meeting.

But that’s why we’re here! We gathered 14 dresses under $40 on Amazon that will make you look like you own the office building and feel like it, too. Now go crush that presentation!

1. Profit princess: It doesn’t matter what the market does. You’ll ensure your biz is not just functioning but profiting when you wear this outfit! Try pairing it with heels and a blazer.

2. Deal closed: A keyhole design gives this stretchy tank dress a vintage flair, making it charming, classic and timeless. It’s the perfect balance of playful and modest!

3. Market domination: Have you ever seen such a dynamic combo? This short-sleeve dress has a black plaid skirt and a solid black top. There are over two dozen colors and patterns to choose from!

4. Metrics maven: We’re a little (a lot) obsessed with the bow around the neckline. Three-quarter sleeves make this outfit a trendy find, especially with bold gold jewelry!

5. Major asset: It’s no wonder this pencil midi dress has thousands of five-star reviews! The gentle v-neck, cap-sleeve style and knee length will make this an instant staple in your work outfit rotation.

6. Capital queen: This solid-colored dress is a no-brainer for Us. We adore the boat neck and tie waist design for meetings, after-work cocktail gatherings and even dinner with your spouse!

7. High ROI: You don’t have to invest a lot to get a lot in this case! This dress should be way more expensive than it is, but we’re not complaining! Reap all the benefits (compliments) instantly following your $34 investment.

8. Super strategy: It doesn’t get much better than a flared and pleated skirt with a floral pattern. A cotton and polyester blend keeps it extra lightweight, too!

9. Fashion consult: Don’t be surprised if your coworkers, manager and boss start asking you for fashion advice! This short-sleeve wrap dress is stretchy, soft and perfect for the day-to-day office grind.

10. Action plan: Hey there, pattern princess! Switch up your solid-colored wardrobe with this geometric dress that’ll turn heads wherever you go.

11. Million-dollar case: It’s love! This cotton midi has a lace skirt that’s tasteful and chic, all while making the dress look much more expensive than it is. You’ll love the pink color for fall!

12. Zero expenses: Put on this bloat-hiding dress and you’ll turn the company into a profit-generating machine. The flattering elastic waist can be gathered and tied depending on your body type!

13. Net gains: Simple definitely doesn’t mean boring — not when you’re rocking this flowy dress reviewers call “adorable”, “flattering” and “so impressive”.

14. Cash (compliment) flow: A demure style is the name of the game when it comes to being a closet corporate shark. Get ready to enter your soft-looking era while breaking company records!