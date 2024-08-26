Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
For the days when you have to head into the office and can’t get away with a casual work-from-home outfit, the right pair of pants can make a huge difference. Remember, you don’t have to alter or change your personal style for work attire. In fact, finding the most fashionable work pants can be a powerful way to express your unique style in a professional setting. Plus, they can help you make a good impression, especially during a meeting with the big bosses.
When shopping for work pants, look at the material, cut and functionality. You need a pair that can help you move, walk and sit without any discomfort or hesitation. It’s also important to find fashionable work pants that can withstand long hours of wear, frequent washing and workplace conditions — all without losing their shape or durability.
Ahead are the best fashionable work pants that you can actually sit in — all from your favorite online retail stores.
- Cozy Earth Bamboo Pull-On Capri: These capri pants can make you feel luxurious in your office.
- Quince Ultra-Stretch Ponte Straight Leg Pants: Looking for extra comfort? These work pants have a ton of stretch for all-day movement.
- Athleta Endless High Rise Pant: You need to add high-rise pants to your wardrobe if you’re looking for nice color options.
- Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant: These work pants can improve your look without hindering your comfort.
- Madewell The Tall Harlow Wide-Leg Pant: Your outfit needs a pair of these linen wide pants to give you sailor CEO vibes.
- lululemon Smooth Fit Pull-On High-Rise Pant: You could walk several miles to the office in these high-rise pants from lululemon.
- Spanx Smooth PerfectFit Ponte Slim Straight Pant: This pair of pants flatters your figure thanks to the built-in core technology.
- Everlane The Draper Tapered Pant: Wear these pants with a sleek blazer for a compliment-worthy look.
- Gap High Rise BiStretch Flare Pants: You’ll love the flair of this pair of flares.
- J.Crew Kate Straight-Leg Pant: Linen is a summer must-have, and this pair of work pants is definitely essential.
- Reformation Fletcher Pant: Your closet needs a little reformation. Add these Fletcher Pants to an outfit for a timeless look.
- Mango Linen Cargo Pants: If you want to wear something different, these cargo pants can totally be dressed up for the office.
- Heymoments Wide-Leg Lounge Pants: You’ll want to wear these lounge pants daily, if possible.