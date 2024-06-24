Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Comfortable and stylish summer pants are tricky to come by. If you’re looking for flattering pants that slim the waist and are versatile enough to wear for multiple occasions, there are tons of options on the market, but only a few look as good as they promise. One pair that checks all of the boxes? These wide-leg pants are only $37 at Amazon!
The Lillusory Wide-Leg Pants are just the addition that your wardrobe needs. They have a relaxed, wide leg that’s flattering on all figures. The pants feature a high-rise fit to elongate the legs and smooth the midsection. The waist also adds structure to the pants, making them suitable for wearing to work and on special occasions. But the pleats are the star of these trousers. They have a stunning draping silhouette for a modern look. Shoppers report that they’re so comfortable, you can wear them to run errands and grab a meal with friends, thanks to their stretchy, elasticized waist.
Many Amazon shoppers acknowledge the pants’ “exceptional quality.” One said, “these pants exceeded my expectations. Out of the package, they looked ready to wear. Not really wrinkled and fall exactly how I see on all these models wearing wide-leg pants. The quality is better than I expected for the price.”
“Perfect work pants,” another wrote. “Great work pants for summer. The fabric is light enough to be comfortable but thick enough not to show anything. I’m usually an 8-10 at old navy and H&M and ordered a large. It fits perfectly with a bit of spare room. They are pleated in the front and look fantastic.”