Fall is just around the corner, and with the end of the scorching summer heat, we are excited for the temperatures to drop and for our wardrobes to transition to the new season. We love shopping for new clothes, and now we are focusing on adding pieces to our closets that are perfect for fall. Apart from the classics like knee-high boots, oversized sweaters and or corduroy pants, we specifically have our eye on maxi skirts. Maxi skirts offer more coverage, so you can wear them during chilly nights, and they are also flowy and breathable to keep you cool during the day. If you’re into wearing maxi skirts for the fall, you can find affordable picks at your favorite stores like Walmart and Amazon.

Here are all the best maxi dresses for the fall season. When you wear one of these picks, stop at your local Starbucks or coffee place in style and grab a pumpkin spice latte.

Scoop Denim Cargo Maxi Skirt: A denim maxi skirt is perfect for the fall. Wear this maxi skirt with a turtleneck sweater or cardigan and knee-high boots. This skirt features pockets, belt loops and a front slit. Free Assembly Pleated Midi Skirt: This skirt says it all, thanks to its three patterns. It features a flowy silhouette that keeps you cool all day. Free Assembly Flared Cotton Midi Skirt: Switch up colors in your wardrobe and add this skirt . It features a flared silhouette and patchwork design; you can pair it with a flannel or collared shirt. Time and Tru Maxi Slip Skirt: This plaid skirt will add a little vintage to your fall wardrobe. Pair it with an oversized sweater and Chelsea boots. Happy Sailed Floral Print Boho Maxi Skirt: If you want to add bohemian flair to your fall wardrobe, pair this maxi skirt with a long-sleeve shirt. Ebossy High Waist Flowy Pleated Chiffon Maxi Skirt: Channel the ’70s with this maxi skirt . Vrtige Satin Maxi Long Skirt: The fall calls for an elegant maxi dress for a girls’ night out. Nashalyly High Waist Pleated A-line Flared Maxi Skirt: This maxi skirt gives us tenniscore. Any plans for the U.S. Open? Pair this skirt with a polo shirt and white sneakers. Chouyatou High Waisted Side Slit Maxi Dress: Does this gives you 1970s Grease vibes? Get on the dance floor with this maxi skirt .