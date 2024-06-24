Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Angelina Jolie effortlessly assembles a look and declares it complete. Whether tending to her family’s needs or making an official public appearance, she has a knack for transforming a simple ensemble into a fashion statement. In a recent look seen on InStyle, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star was spotted in a nearly all-black outfit, with the maxi skirt stealing the show. The best part? You can easily recreate this look for your day out, inspiring you to experiment with your style.

If your favorite retailer is Walmart, we’ve got you covered! I’ve been searching for the perfect maxi skirt to replicate Jolie’s look. I found the Edvintorg Elastic Waist Casual Maxi Skirt. What’s cool is that you can wear a maxi skirt into the next season too, making it an innovative and versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Get the Edvintorg Elastic Waist Casual Maxi Skirt for $11 at Walmart!

The Edvintorg Elastic Waist Casual Maxi Skirt is made of spandex and polyester. What’s cool about maxi skirts is that when it’s warm outside, you can wear them with a tank, but when it’s cooler outside, you can pair them with a nice cardigan. Jolie pulled this look together with a black blazer, white T-shirt and black high-heeled boots.

The skirt has received five-star reviews. One five-star shopper shared how the skirt’s fabric is “smooth and has a nice drape.” They noted that it’s a bit thicker, but this skirt has “a nice trendy look in a long length that makes it really cute and trendy.” Another five-star reviewer raved about how lovely and comfortable the skirt is, saying it’s a “great basic piece to my wardrobe to dress up or down in any weather.” A final shopper raved about how they “wear it every single day” and that it’s “very comfortable and has pockets.”

Fashion doesn’t have to be uncomfortable. Take it from Jolie and try wearing a maxi skirt for yourself.

