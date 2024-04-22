It may be April, but Meg Ryan is officially kicking off Maxi Skirt Summer.

The rom-com queen attended the photo call for her film, What Happens Later (Lo Que Sucede Después) at the BCN Film Festival in Barcelona on Sunday, April 21. She wore a black vest as her top — trending! — and added on a tan maxi skirt that grazed the ground.

You can grab a vest top like Ryan’s here, but we want to take a second to concentrate on her skirt. Its neutral color and versatile design would perpetually come in handy in any closet — which is why we’re going to help you get the look!

Get the Made by Johnny Solid Maxi Lounge Skirt (originally $22) now starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

With over 6,000 ratings, this maxi skirt is what we’d call a must-buy product for every wardrobe. It’s even earned the Amazon’s Choice badge! Its full price is already excellent, but the medium is actually marked down by a few dollars right now, which is even more of a win!

This flowy maxi skirt comes in sizes S-3XL, making it an easy buy for most shoppers. Pair it with the vest we picked out to match up with the You’ve Got Mail star, or create a look entirely your own, maybe with a puff-sleeve blouse or boxy graphic tee.

Of course, all savvy shoppers love to see some options before finalizing a purchase, so we took the extra step for you. Check out seven other similar skirts below to find your absolute favorite!

