Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Meg Ryan Gets an Early Start to Maxi Skirt Summer — Get the Look on Amazon

By
Meg Ryan at the BCN Film Festival in Barcelona, Spain on April 21, 2024.
Meg Ryan at the BCN Film Festival in Barcelona, Spain on April 21, 2024.Mario Wurzburger/Getty Images

It may be April, but Meg Ryan is officially kicking off Maxi Skirt Summer.

The rom-com queen attended the photo call for her film, What Happens Later (Lo Que Sucede Después) at the BCN Film Festival in Barcelona on Sunday, April 21. She wore a black vest as her top — trending! — and added on a tan maxi skirt that grazed the ground.

You can grab a vest top like Ryan’s here, but we want to take a second to concentrate on her skirt. Its neutral color and versatile design would perpetually come in handy in any closet — which is why we’re going to help you get the look!

Meg Ryan at the BCN Film Festival in Barcelona, Spain on April 21, 2024.
Meg Ryan at the BCN Film Festival in Barcelona, Spain on April 21, 2024. Mario Wurzburger/Getty Images
See it!

Get the Made by Johnny Solid Maxi Lounge Skirt (originally $22) now starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

With over 6,000 ratings, this maxi skirt is what we’d call a must-buy product for every wardrobe. It’s even earned the Amazon’s Choice badge! Its full price is already excellent, but the medium is actually marked down by a few dollars right now, which is even more of a win!

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

This flowy maxi skirt comes in sizes S-3XL, making it an easy buy for most shoppers. Pair it with the vest we picked out to match up with the You’ve Got Mail star, or create a look entirely your own, maybe with a puff-sleeve blouse or boxy graphic tee.

amazon-mbj-maxi-skirt

Made by Johnny Solid Maxi Lounge Skirt

See it!

Of course, all savvy shoppers love to see some options before finalizing a purchase, so we took the extra step for you. Check out seven other similar skirts below to find your absolute favorite!

Shop more maxi skirts we love:

Lyaner High-Waist Maxi Skirt

Lyaner High-Waist Maxi Skirt

$24
See it!
Earkoha Tiered Maxi Skirt

Earkoha Tiered Maxi Skirt

$33
See it!
Ochenta Cotton Long Maxi Skirt

Ochenta Cotton Long Maxi Skirt

$27
See it!

Not your style? Explore more skirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

In this article

1251212494meg_ryan_290x206

Meg Ryan

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!