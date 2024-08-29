Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us, we’ve basically become experts in the field of rich mom style. We’ve covered everything from the East Coast rich mom aesthetic to Gisele Bunchen’s day-to-day looks. But one niche rich mom aesthetic we’re finally tackling is the eclectic rich mom. Their unique, stylish and all around fun fashion sense is everything we want to recreate and more, which is why we rounded up 16 pieces to get the look.

When it comes to the eclectic rich mom aesthetic, it may seem like there’s no rhyme or reason to their bold look, but there’s always a method to the madness. Whether it’s matching together one color of this multicolor dress to a pair of shoes or finding a bag that’ll match the fabric of this embroidered top, there’s always reason in the randomness. Each of these pieces is not only sure to nail the eclectic rich mom aesthetic, say for under-the-radar gallery openings or an art class, but also put some pep in your step with their bright and colorful patterns.

16 Colorful and Bold-Printed Fashion Pieces for the Eclectic-Chic Rich Mom

Stand-Out Dresses

1. Our Top Favorite! This retro-printed maxi dress gets our absolute favorite award for its spirit-lifting color pattern, soft fabric and flattering tiered design!

2. Take Me to the Tropics: Perfect for a tropical vacation anytime of year is this flowy maxi dress that features a colorful, European-style print!

3. Really Retro: Eclectic rich moms with flair for the 50s will love this retro swing dress that comes in several bold color patterns and even features pockets!

4. Designer Style: With its puff sleeves, button up neckline and intricate embroidery, this colorful mini dress looks exactly like a Zimmerman dress!

Show-Stopping Tops

5. Bold-Faced Blouse: Go for bold wearing this colorful puff sleeve blouse with an equally bright skirt or tone it down with a pair of jeans!

6. Eye-Catching Embroidery: Not only is the intricate embroidered print of this fun blouse eye-catching, so are its puff sleeves and a button-up neckline!

7. Go Graphic: With over 500 bought in the last month, shoppers can’t seem to get enough of this graphic-print cardigan!

8. Long and Flowy: Bring something unique to your top collection with this asymmetrical hem blouse that has ruffled lantern sleeves!

Party Pants and PJs

9. Printed Palazzos: These captivating, mixed-print palazzo pants border the line between eclectic rich mom and hippie style!

10. Flared and Fabulous: Bring a pinch of 70s flair into your wardrobe with this modern take on retro jeans that are also an Amazon best-seller!

11. Love the Leopard Print: A popular trend of 2024, these leopard print pants can be toned down with a blazer or amped up with a mixed print!

12. Striking Set: Bring your eclectic style in your nightwear as well with these graphic-print silky pajamas that are also fun to wear around the house!

Attention-Grabbing Accessories

13. A Spring in Your Step: TBH, we think these colorful tennis shoes are a must-have in an eclectic rich mom’s wardrobe in order to stay stylish and keep comfortable!

14. Make a Statement: Make a statement with this set of multicolor acrylic rings that can basically be worn on every finger!

15. Cute Clips: Complete your look by adding in these cute hair clips into your hair, that’ll also keep it out of your eyes!

16. Pretty Purse: And last but not least, the ultimate rich mom accessory — this woven, striped clutch that not only carries all of the essentials but also comes in so many fun colors and prints to choose from!