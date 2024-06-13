Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Even if one doesn’t aspire to be a rich mom of the East Coast, one thing I think we can all agree on is that we aspire to have their style. Though the East Coast covers several states, one common thread that connects East Coast rich mom style is that it’s sophisticated, refined and timeless — and who doesn’t want to embody that daily? I know I do, which is why I rounded up 18 pieces so we can all achieve the East Coast rich mom fashion aesthetic this summer.

Most of the time throughout the summer, an East Coast rich mom can be found on a beach sipping an Aperol spritz, whether that may be in the Hamptons or Nantucket. That means they’re often spotted in things like breezy floral dresses, lightweight cardigans and linen pants — all of which we made sure to include below. However, other moms, like those on the Upper East Side, are dedicated city dwellers, so we also included a few pieces for those who align with that style. No matter which East Coast mom you align with, the styles below are sure to help you nail the vibes.

1. Nautical in Nantucket: If there were any dress that perfectly emulated the style on the island of Nantucket, it would be this maxi style that has a flowy fit, striped fabric and bow tie straps — $47!

2. East Coast Made: Get a true taste of East Coast style with this Vineyard Vines gingham dress, perfect picnicking in the park — was $228, now $158!

3. Easily Elevating: White jeans like this pair from Madewell are essential in the wardrobe of any East Coast rich mom for how easily they elevate any look — $128!

4. Hey, Upper East Siders: This summer, upper east side moms will be wearing sleek drop waist dresses like maxi style from The Drop — $70!

5. Classic Cardigan: Perfect for throwing over the shoulders when the night starts to get chilly, east coast rich moms all have at least one striped cardigan like this one in their closets — was $60, now $37!

6. Farmer’s Market-Chic: Grab your weekly fresh flowers and produce in this simple sundress that features front buttons, pockets and a midi length — was $32, now $27!

7. Ladies Who Lunch: A lunch with the ladies calls for a chic blouse like this embroidered puff-sleeve style that’d pair perfectly with some heels and sleek trousers — was $45, now $40!

8. Coastal Conversations: Lots of conversations with the girls will be had in this sleeveless midi dress that features a flared hem, defined bust and striped fabric — $118!

9. Sunset Cocktails: Sip strawberry daiquiris at sunset in this sweet pink dress that features a pleated fabric, ruffled silhouette and one shoulder design — was $51, now $37!

10. Best for Brunching: Be the best looking at brunch in this striped shirtdress that would style well with heels, sandals and sneakers too — $37!

11. Breezy Button Up: Reach for a lightweight linen button-up like this one from Banana Republic Factory for a breezy layer on a hot summer day — was $80, now $55!

12. Tailored to Perfection: Get the chic tailored shorts look on a budget with this sleek style from Abercrombie that comes in black, white, yellow, blue and beige — $70!

13. Saturday Stroll: Great for a Saturday of window shopping and iced coffee sipping, this shirt dress will pair well with both tennis shoes and sandals — $118!

14. Luxe Linen: Pair these luxe linen pants from Quince with sandals for beach walks and heels for a coastal girls night — $40!

15. Nicely Knit: A perfect transitional style, this top features a knitted fabric, but with short puff sleeve design and striped style — was $26, now $21!

16. Casual Cashmere: Elevate your everyday basics with this cashmere top that can be dressed up with trousers for a day in the office but also dressed down with a maxi skirt on the weekends — $44!

17. Top-Notch Tote: Carry all the summer essentials like your sunscreen, sunglasses and a book in this stylish woven tote that’s also an Amazon shopper favorite — was $30, now $27!

18. Jumping for This Jumpsuit: Perfect for a day on the beach, this jumpsuit has flowy wide legs, a smocked bodice and pockets too — was $34, now $30!