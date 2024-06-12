Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Though they all fall into the same category, rich moms worldwide have entirely different styles. Some fall into the eclectic category, others are more glam. The rich mom style I want to emulate? Minimalist rich moms, who often opt for simple but chic matching sets.
I love the way minimalist rich moms give off the vibe of “not trying too hard.” They’re stylish but they don’t need to throw it in your face. They make their outfits practical and easy-to-wear, which is why I think many of them would gravitate toward this linen matching set from Btfbm on Amazon. Not only is it chic, it’s also easy to pair together or with other items in your wardrobe. And unlike usual rich mom prices, this is a set I can actually afford, coming in at just $46 for both pieces.
Get the Btfbm Two-Piece Linen Halter Top Wide Leg Pant Matching Set for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change.
The perfect everyday summer set, this set is made of a part linen and part viscose fabric, which makes it breathable and soft. It consists of a pair of wide-leg pants and halter neck-style top that both have a relaxed fit, creating a silhouette-slimming effect. It comes in a few muted-tone colors such as light blue, olive green and burnt orange. As a fan of neutrals, my color of choice will be the black set, which will also mix and match well with my other wardrobe pieces.
As a set, I’ll wear it with leather sandals, a woven hat and a tote bag for days at the lake. I’ll also dress it up for summer night patio drinks with heels, some gold jewelry and a clutch. However, seeing that the set is easy to mix and match, I can picture myself wearing the halter neck top with some jeans or a miniskirt and the pants with a basic white tee or a cropped band tee.
I may not be a rich mom yet, but with that doesn’t mean I can’t prepare my style for the occasion. In fact, in my opinion, it’ll help manifest that life just that much sooner. As they say, “don’t dress for the job you have, dress for the job you want,” which is easy to do considering this matching set is just $46 on Amazon.
