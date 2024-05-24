Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Buying two-piece sets is so convenient. You can put them together in your closet and forget about them, and come back to a fully-prepared outfit that looks good together without the need to do anything to it. So every time we find a good one, we make it our business to share it with you. This time, Walmart has a particularly great one that shows off some skin while keeping you cool this summer.

Related: 17 Rich Mom Airport Sets for Summer to Help You Stay Stylish and Cozy While Jet-Setting Summer is right around the corner, which also means our favorite trips of the year are around the corner: summer vacations. As any good rich mom knows, trips to the airport not only require a cozy and stylish outfit, but also a simple one to make the chaos of traveling easier to manage. The best […]

The Allegra K 2-Piece Crop Top with Floral Mini Skirt Set comes with a fun, lacy white crop top with spaghetti straps and a gathered elastic collar. It shows off your midriff in the front, and your entire back with an elastic segment in the back beneath the ties from the front. It’s guaranteed to help you get some air, that’s for sure, but it isn’t for the daring, as you will show off some skin while wearing this. It’s just $28, so you’ll be paying a low price for a two-piece set that makes you feel good and confident.

Get the Allegra K 2-Piece Crop Top with Floral Mini Skirt Set for just $28 at Walmart!

The bottom is a light pink floral design with three tiers. The elastic skirt touches above your knees and a few inches below the crop top, so it does give you plenty of coverage. You can pair it with sandals, sneakers, flip flops, or whatever you want – you’ll still look put together and polished in all the best ways. Plus, it goes fantastically with the white top in terms of color matching.

Get the Allegra K 2-Piece Crop Top with Floral Mini Skirt Set for just $28 at Walmart!

If you have trouble figuring out what kind of outfit you want to wear often and want something you don’t have to spend a lot of money on that still looks good, you won’t want to miss out on this set. Be sure to snag it while it’s under $30.

Get the Allegra K 2-Piece Crop Top with Floral Mini Skirt Set for just $28 at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Allegra K here and shop other sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Walmart’s deals for more great finds!