Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Two-piece sets are fun to wear year-round, but we love them even more during the summer. They come in many different styles and work for just about any occasion. From the perfect GNO set to versatile pajamas that are chic enough to be worn to brunch, there are styles to flatter every body type.

Related: 15 Exclusive 'Everything Shower' Picks From Drew Barrymore If you haven’t heard of the oh so rejuvenating (yet time-consuming) everything shower, let Us catch you up! To call it a “shower” doesn’t do the process justice . . . it’s more like a long pre, during and post-shower routine that includes all things wellness. Some call it a ritual! To no one’s surprise, […]

Right now, fashionistas can snag everything from sleeveless tops with flowy trousers to mini skirts and halter top combos right now on Amazon! We’ve compiled a list of the best summer two-piece sets that will make you look and feel like you walked fresh off a runway.

Versatile Two-Piece Sets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This silky two-piece is technically a pajama set but looks so luxe that you can wear it on the go — just $37!

2. Bestseller: Channel rich mom style in this shirt and pant set. The top has a luxe ribbed knit fabric and a trendy square pocket. The bottoms have a slouchy fit and a tapered silhouette that adds a cozy and chic touch — just $48!

3. Monochromatic Madness: Want to serve a monochromatic moment? This short set comes in 17 monochromatic shades — just $40!

4. Dressy PJs: No one will know this square-neck shirt and wide-leg pant combo are pajamas — originally $30, just $26!

Dressy Two-Piece Sets

5. Statement-Maker: Amazon shoppers say they receive endless compliments whenever they wear this flowy tube top and flare-leg pants set — originally $43, now just $34!

6. Olive It: Prepare to swoon over this luxe-looking olive set. The short-sleeve shirt has classic button detailing while the bottoms have a silky drawstring attachment — just $44!

7. Dreamy Ruffles: This short set is so dreamy. Both pieces have cute ruffle details that add a whimsical touch — just $30!

8. Cropped Cutie: Show a pop of skin with this two-piece set. The shirt has cute ruffle sleeves and a hemline. The bottoms have sassy side slits — just $39!

9. Flirty Florals: Capris are having a huge moment in fashion. This floral print capri set channels Euro-girl summer vibes — just $50!

10. Night Out: Wear this chic skirt set the next time you have a fun night lined up. The bodycon fabric is so slimming and the sassy side slit adds the perfect touch — just $30!

11. Minimal Cut-Out: This sleeveless halter top set is so unique. The top has a chic curtain design and a cute cut-out while the bottoms are soft and flowy — just $46!

12. Sleeveless Style: Love a high neck moment? This short set fits the bill. It has a unique mock-neck design and cap sleeve detail. Best of all? The stretchy fabric is lightweight and breathable — just $50!

Casual Two-Piece Sets

13. Flower Power: Serve groovy vibes in this sweatpant short set. It has a cute floral design that looks like something out of the ’70s — originally $53, now just $35!

14. Travel Essential: Do you have any travel plans coming up? You’ll want to rock this cozy sleeveless two-piece set when you’re on the go — just $40!

15. Lounging: Looking for a comfy option to wear around the house? Prepare to feel extra cozy in this body-hugging short set — just $27!

16. Comfy Chic: Casual meets chic in this cozy two-piece set. The sleeveless top is made from ribbed knit fabric that fits like a glow while the bottoms have a chic crease down the middle — just $38!

17. Silky Smooth: You’ll feel like royalty in this silky two-piece pajama set — originally $29, just $24!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

18. Y2K Babe: Serve retro vibes in this skort set. The tube top has a cute string attachment that can be used to transform the shirt into a halter top — just $30!