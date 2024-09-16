Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We get it: Fall is a trick time when it comes to fashion. You don’t want to sacrifice your style, but you also have to stay warm. One way to do it is by investing in a series of rich mom-inspired fashion finds that can help you look stylish and comfy without having to do too much.

From flowy dresses to decadent outerwear, there is a rich mom-inspired fashion find that will mesh well with your aesthetic and tastes. We rounded up 14 rich mom-inspired fashion finds that you’ll gravitate towards during the cold weather months — read on to see our picks!

1. Zipped Up: We love this Wiholl oversized sweatshirt because it’s lightweight and has side zips for extra ventilation— was $35, now just $25!

2. Comfy Cozy: This Xieerduo lounge set us perfect for frigid days indoors — was $56, now just $40!

3. Stripes Please: This Saodimallsu sweater has the cutest stripe pattern that is sure to become a compliment magnet — just $32!

4. Oversized Ease: If you love oversized aesthetics, this Lillusory oversized sweater has you covered — was $56, now just $40!

5. Tenniscore Synergy: For the girl who wants to look like a mom in the Hamptons, this Satollo cable knit sweater top is right up your alley — just $26!

6. Cold Shoulder Moment: This Sofia Jeans sweater has a sleek cold shoulder moment, and it’s so shiny — just $30!

7. She Means Business: This Free Assembly boxy double breasted jacket pairs well with edgy mini skirts or decadent trousers — just $45!

8. Sporty Vibe: For those moments when it’s cold but you have to be on-the-go, this Free Assembly half zip sweater can help you do it all — just $26!

9. Crop It: This Free Assembly cropped trench coat will instantly make you look put together and easy — just $36!

10. Flow On: This Free People sweatshirt dress employs stripes for a fun, fashionable twist — just $148!

11. Closet Staple: You can coordinate this Nordstrom rib V-neck sweater with jeans, skirts, shorts or trousers — was $129, now just $84!

12. Bold Girlie: This Reiss sweater has an oversized collar that will help you catch the attention of many — just $190!

13. Boss and CEO: This Quince Mongolian cashmere wrap sweater is a super luce option that you’ll constantly reach for — was $235, now just $110!