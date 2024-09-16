Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Out with the sneakers and boots, in with the boat shoes! If you consider yourself a fashionista, you know that boat shoes are about to replace sneakers in the style spotlight. Given that sneakers have had the spotlight all summer long, it’s about time!

Unlike sneakers, boat shoes yield a classy, refined style that screams East Coast rich. They’re slightly nautical, ultra-preppy and sophisticated, all while pairing perfectly with any everyday ensemble. And unlike chunky boots, they’re light, chic and comfortable — if you find the right ones, that is!

We found some of the trendiest boat shoes from stores like Zappos, Nordstrom, Walmart and Amazon bound to give you the aesthetic you seek while supporting your feet, the best-case scenario if you ask Us! Whether your budget is $20 or $200, read on to find a new go-to that’s comfier than your favorite walking kicks.

Let’s jump in!

1. Classy classic: When you think of boat shoes, chances are you think of Sperry. These are the original boat shoes that have thousands of five-star reviews — $110 at Nordstrom!

2. Functional find: If you’re serious about this whole yachting thing, you’ll need a non-slip shoe that repels water and resists stains. Meet your new go-to from outdoor brand Columbia — originally $70, now $41 on Amazon!

3. Clean look: All-white sneakers are trendy . . . but all-white boat shoes are trendier! These leather Jeffrey Campbell boat shoes are effortlessly chic — $145 at Nordstrom!

4. Plush cushioning: Yes, they’re as comfortable as they sound! Sketchers nailed the boat shoe look with these kicks while incorporating Ultra Go cushioning for support — originally $65, now $58 at Zappos!

5. Sperry Bahama 2.0: Colors like white and navy exude yachting energy and these casual Sperry shoes are no exception — originally $70, now $52 at Zappos!

6. Girly girl: Rhinestones are just the beginning when it comes to why we adore these Kirt Geiger London boat shoes. Gold accents and a darling bow tie are a few highlights — $135 at Nordstrom!

7. Casual find: You’ll love the suede material of these Cecelia New York shoes that combine a boat shoe and a loafer. A 1.25-inch heel will give you some height, too — $20 at Walmart!

8. Sporty chic: These leather shoes from Sebago are water-resistant and extra-breathable, ideal for day-to-day walks, touring the city and more — $185 at Nordstrom!

9. Crowd favorite: Nearly 50,000 reviewers give these Hey Dude boat shoes five stars, so if you don’t take our word, take theirs! The shoe also happens to be over 50% off right now — originally $64, now $26 on Amazon!

10. Coastal style: Another win from Sketchers! With a recycled knit upper, these are the perfect shoes for anyone traveling to Europe . . . or who are just wanting to look Italian — originally $63, now $57 at Zappos!

11. Chunky look: Combine a chunky sneaker, boat shoe and loafer into one with these brand-new Steve Maddens! A 1.5-inch heel, lace-up style and raw edge detailing give them a one-of-a-kind flair — $100 at Nordstrom!

12. Western-inspired leather: Why choose between Western and East Coast styles when you can have both? This Roper shoe has a trendy design etched into its distressed leather — originally $81, now $65 at Zappos!