The kids are back in school, the air is crisp, pumpkin spice lattes are on the menu and fashion is shifting gears. Saying goodbye to summertime is never easy, but it’s exciting knowing fall is just around the corner; in fact, it’ll be #official in under two weeks!

But transitional weather is notorious for being a pain in the butt when it comes to knowing what to wear. It’s not quite sweater weather, but then at the same time, it kind of is! It’s not full-blown denim season, right? But maybe? What colors are we even wearing? Ahh!

If it makes you feel better, nobody knows what to wear . . . except for Us, of course! We’ve mastered transitional weather dressing so you don’t have to. One of the best ways to nail this awkward season is to lean on layers. Layering is key when temperatures can swing from 75 degrees to 45 degrees in a matter of days — or maybe even hours!

It’s definitely not parka season yet — nope, it’s trench coat season! We’re talking trench coats that will make you look and feel like you’re on the cover of Vogue. They layer beautifully over almost everything and give you a sophisticated flair, all while lending practical protection against the ever-changing elements. It’s no wonder they’re typically hundreds of dollars!

We found a bestselling trench coat at Walmart that looks like it’s part of the triple-digit club at Nordstrom, but is secretly only $30! It’s destined to sell out faster than a Taylor Swift concert given that it’s already in over 50 people’s carts. The price point, the timeless style, the versatility . . . we’re obsessed!

This seasonal staple has a classic button-up design with a spread collar, long sleeves with button cuffs, two front pockets and a high-fashion belt tie. The length is ultra-flattering, hitting at your mid-thigh and yielding an hourglass shape when tied. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, this coat has a nice stretch and skin-soft feel!

Aside from the style, it’s also the ideal transitional weather piece given the wind-resistant shell, full interior lining and back vent that prevents overheating. It couldn’t be more versatile! This lightweight coat can be dressed casually for everyday activities like grocery shopping, having brunch with the girls, watching the kids’ soccer game or hitting the pumpkin patch, but we also love it for corporate gals!

If you want a “baddie in business” look, try wearing this coat with dress pants, a tucked white top and shiny heels; for a laid-back style, this jacket pairs perfectly with jeans, a long-sleeve tee, booties or sneakers and your favorite handbag. The taupe color goes with pretty much everything, but if you want something even easier to style, try the black variety!

We just may grab both before everyone else does.

