Never underestimate the power of a classy tote bag to level up your style. We love a good crossbody, shoulder bag and handbag too, but nothing exudes rich mom energy quite like an oversized tote.

But some tote bags trade functionality for style, something we don’t support here. Call Us a broken record, but there is always always always a way to make fashion practical! Totes can be both functional and fashionable, offering plenty of storage space for all your essentials (and then some), interior compartments for organization and exterior pockets for easy access while making you look like you own a yacht abroad.

Many designer tote bags cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars, but you can secure the exact look for under $45 on Amazon. Don’t believe Us? Read on to see our top picks! Whether you’re going for a quiet luxury, old money, rich mom or any related vibe, we’ve got you covered.

Dreubea Soft Leather Tote

Don’t just take it from Us! This (faux) leather tote has nearly 40,000 reviewers singing its five-star praises.

Get the Dreubea Soft Leather Tote for $16 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Sqlp Large Work Tote Purse

Get ready for everyone to ask you where you got your “Michael Kors” bag. This lookalike has a red interior that’s equally retro and chic!

Get the Sqlp Large Work Tote Purse for $29 (originally $60) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Lovevook Three-Piece Tote Bag Set

Bonus points! This color block tote comes with a crossbody and a makeup bag, too. You’re set for anything the day brings!

Get the Lovevook Three-Piece Tote Bag Set for $44 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Montana West Woven Large Tote

If boho is your vibe, you’ll love the woven straps and braid-like detailing around the bottom. It seriously looks like real leather!

Get the Montana West Woven Large Tote for $34 (originally $40) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Hoxis Oversize Vegan Leather Tote

How classy is this bag? You don’t have to grab it in a nude hue, but you’ll look like a yacht wife if you do!

Get the Hoxis Oversize Vegan Leather Tote for $29 (originally $36) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Lovevook Fashion Tote Bag

Functional and chic, this oversized tote has classy hardware for its exterior zipper pocket and bottom studs.

Get the Lovevook Fashion Tote Bag With Pocket for $33 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Lifeamar Puffer Work Tote

In case you missed it, puff jewelry and accessories are totally in right now! Nail the look with this lightweight tote that zips to protect your belongings.

Get the Lifeamar Puffer Work Tote for $30 (originally $34) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Milan Chiva Tote Bag

This textured leather bag brings plenty of personality to the table without detouring from the “classy and luxe” description.

Get the Milan Chiva Tote Bag for $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

K.Eyre Soft Faux Leather Tote

Simple doesn’t mean boring! This go-with-everything bag is guaranteed to level up any ensemble in your wardrobe.

Get the K.Eyre Soft Faux Leather Tote for $36 (originally $40) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2024, but are subject to change.