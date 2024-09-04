Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you love Jennifer Garner‘s style, just wait until you see her house! And in case you’re wondering, no — we (unfortunately) didn’t get a private walkthrough. But Garner was kind enough to showcase her Los Angeles farmhouse abode to the whole world (of Architectural Digest YouTube channel watchers) with detailed explanations of each room! From a cozy nook to a vegetable house and slumber party room, the house truly has it all.

While showing Us all around, Garner wore an ultra-chic white blouse that we became instantly obsessed with. In full transparency, we probably couldn’t tell you much else about the house . . . it was hard to focus on anything other than her dashing top! An ideal balance of classy, timeless and sleek, the top complimented Garner’s home decor style in the best way possible.

We don’t know exactly what blouse she wore, but we found a top on Amazon that looks nearly identical. Oh, and did we mention it’s under $30? This expensive-looking top has the same necktie, loose chiffon fabric, button sleeves and flowy design as Garner’s. The trendy necktie can be worn in a knot or in a bow depending on your style!

This top has an opaque midsection and transparent sleeves that add a dynamic layer to an otherwise solid-colored top. The thin fabric on the sleeves allows some of your skin tone to shine through, yielding a mini contrast that’s both sassy and professional.

You can wear this top for anything your heart desires — think work, brunch with the girls, errands or a nice dinner with your boo. And if you plan on giving Architectural Digest a tour of your home, you can wear it for that, too! It’s easy to dress the blouse up with dress pants and strappy sandals, but you can also dress it down with jeans, sneakers and a crossbody.

We love the look of this breathable long-sleeve top tucked in like Jennifer Garner, but you can also rock a half-tuck or wear it untucked. There are 16 different colors to choose from, so if you’re a corporate gal, you just might grab a few! According to thousands of five-star reviews, this top is worth it.

“Mind blown,” one reviewer wrote. “I was skeptical whether I would like it as much in person, but the size, length, weight, and color are perfect! And it is NOT see thru! Excited to purchase other colors for future.”

Get the Acevog Chiffon Blouse With Necktie for $29 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

