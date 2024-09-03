Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Picture this: You’re driving up a coastal cliff to your luxe Italian bungalow overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Once you get there, you step outside, grab a glass of wine and watch the sunset. What a life that would be! European rich moms live in a world that most of Us can only dream of . . . unless we dress the part, that is!

We’re all about manifestation here. If your dream is to have a luxe lifestyle, you have to dress the part! But a flowy, flattering, lightweight top is a rich mom staple and if you know, you know — those aren’t easy to find!

Finding a go-to top is a simple concept, but there are a slew of factors to consider, many of which aren’t in your control. From the length, design and color to the fit, material and style, tops aren’t as simple as their sweater counterparts! That said, Amazon has some pretty promising options.

We found 21 loose and flattering tops on Amazon that don’t squeeze, poke or itch and make you look taller, richer and trendier. Oh, and they happen to be under $20! Read on for our top picks!

1. Classy act: It’s love! This three-quarter sleeve blouse is the top you’ve been missing. Wear it with gold jewelry for an even classier style!

2. Yacht wife: Wear this boat neck top all year round whether you’re vacationing on the Amalfi Coast or heading to the office for a meeting.

3. Total steal: We’re just going to say it: This top should be way more expensive than it is! The notched v-neck adds a dressy touch.

4. Balloon sleeves: Tuck this top into the front of your pants for a casual chic look! There are endless color options to choose from.

5. Ultra-flowy style: When you want a top that feels like wearing nothing, check out this trendy top you can dress up or down with a quick change of pants.

6. Pretty pleated: Ruffle hems, a trendy v-neck and a one-of-a-kind design are just a few things we adore about this three-quarter sleeve top.

7. Comfy cozy: It’s not always 80 degrees and sunny in Italy! This twisted knot long-sleeve top is as soft as it looks . . . or maybe even softer.

8. Everyday outfit: Loose and simple, this oversized top redefines the meaning of a t-shirt. Grab it for 36% off!

9. Ruffles everywhere: A frill neckline makes this darling top extra feminine, luxe and trendy. You’ll be the most fashionable gal wherever you go — guaranteed!

10. Halter tank: Ideal for summer but totally suitable for fall, this halter tank pairs beautifully with a chunky knit cardigan sweater and jeans.

11. Texture person: Gone are the days when a top is just a top. This cap-sleeve number has a textured design that makes it look 10 times more expensive!

12. Compliment bound: Lace sleeves and a boxy design give this top a vintage flair, all without compromising the European style of this top.

13. New favorite: “I now have it in 4 colors,” one reviewer writes. “It covers your tummy, it looks professional under a jacket and it is comfy and cute with shorts and jeans.”

14. Silky satin: When it comes to dressing like a rich mom, material is key! This satin v-neck tank looks like it’s made of real Mulberry silk.

15. Extra credit: Urban Outfitters meets Santorini princess! This long-sleeve top las lantern sleeves, a notched v-neck and pleated detailing.

16. Strictly professional: Look no further for a top that will make you look like you close million-dollar real estate deals. It’s Amazon’s choice for a reason!

17. Breathable design: Made of a polyester and spandex blend, this ultra-lightweight top is ideal for work, shopping, vacations and everything in between.

18. Fashion statement: Trendsetter alert! We adore the short puff sleeves of this top that flatter your shoulders while minimizing your waist.

19. Pattern queen: If you’re a pattern person, you’re about to have a heyday. We can’t choose between the boho and coastal styles!

20. No sleeves: Who needs sleeves when you can pull off a cold shoulder style? Grab this trendy top and wear it to dinner with your boo.

21. Bonus: Thousands of people give this tiered bell sleeve blouse five stars. Grab it for 42% off now and consider your wardrobe complete!