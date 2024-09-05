Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s starting to feel like fall! Not officially (yet), but if you’re starting to notice a chill in the morning air and a few leaves that have already made the plunge — same. It’s both exciting and sad if you love the hot sunshine, endless bowls of watermelon and a built-in tan.

But fall is exciting for many reasons; it means plenty of movie nights, warm drinks, seasonal flavors, colorful leaves and cozy garments. Plus, it means we’re one step closer to the holidays! Fall is a great time to dive into a book, indulge in some sweets and nail fall fashion, of course!

Balancing comfort and style, however, isn’t an easy task, particularly on a budget where cashmere and Mulberry silk don’t make the cut. Finding wallet-friendly pieces that are soft and cozy — without being too cozy — and go with everything may sound like a full-time job, but we found a cardigan sweater that will quite literally make your fall wardrobe.

This brand-new chunky knit sweater is designed for layering, adding subtle touches of class, refinement and clean-girl energy to your outfit while pairing perfectly with anything in your wardrobe. Made of an acrylic material that reviewers say is “top-notch”, “soft” and “durable”, this sweater is ideal for transitional weather!

A cable knit design gives this sweater its cozy flair without the heavy material associated with cable knit sweaters. It has a v-neck style, ribbed hems, two pockets and buttons up the front that allow you to change up your look, yielding an ultra-versatile piece for all occasions, temperatures and styles. The sweater looks chunkier than it actually is, so if you adore lightweight fabrics, this find is for you!

And to make this sweater even more dynamic, the back of the sweater doesn’t follow the cable knit protocol. It’s smooth, sleek and ultra-chic! The hem hits around your mid-thigh, so it’ll cover your behind without draping too far down. As such, the styling possibilities are endless!

You can pair this textured cardigan with jeans and a tank this fall or with a long-sleeve and lounge pants this winter — whatever you’re feeling! The sweater can be easily dressed up with a nice top, dress pants and heels for the office, too, so don’t be afraid to mix it up.

The only “bad” thing about this sweater is how many cute color and style options there are to choose from. The solid-colored varieties are ultra-versatile while the color-block ones are trendy . . . how’s one to pick? If you’re like Us, you’ll be grabbing both!

Reviewers agree, one saying this cardigan is a “fantastic addition to any fall wardrobe” that “provides the perfect amount of warmth” on cool days. Another reviewer says it best: “Whether dressing up for a day out or keeping it casual, this cardigan effortlessly combines comfort and chic style.”

Get the Zeagoo Chunky Cable Knit Fall Cardigan for $33 (originally $35) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

