My haircare routine is longer than my grocery list! Gone are the days when I would just let my locks air-dry into wild waves. Now, I apply oils, serums, sprays and masques on a regular basis. But one product I didn’t realize I’d still be using in 2023 is mousse — I thought we left that behind in the ‘90s! Turns out, the IGK Big Time Volume and Thickening Mousse is a glam game-changer. And after all, ‘90s hair is back in style!

When I first applied IGK Mousse (or any mousse for that matter), it felt like shaving cream on my strands. But trust the process! This heat-activated blow dry mousse helps hold my curls for long-lasting volume and thickness. Body and bounce, baby! I’ve had trouble getting my curls to maintain their shape, and this mousse has made a huge difference. If you’ve been looking for a soft formula that won’t weigh down your hair, then try this miracle mousse from Amazon!

Get the IGK Big Time Volume and Thickening Mousse for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Still need convincing? Summer House star Paige DeSorbo named the IGK Big Time Volume and Thickening Mousse as one of her Beauty Faves on Amazon Live. “My hair is so straight and rarely can hold a curl,” Paige said. “So right before I’m going to blow out my hair, this is their Volume and Thickening Mousse that I put in when it’s wet. A little goes a long way!”

Not only does this mousse deliver ample volume, lift and body, but it also provides heat protection when blow drying your hair. Clear eyes, full hair, can’t lose!

According to reviews, this IGK Mousse is “non-sticky,” “lightweight” and “impressive.” This hair product delivers volume, lift and “holding power.” One shopper even gushed, “It is worth its weight in gold.” Channel the ‘90s bombshell bounce and body with this magical mousse!

