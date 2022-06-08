Our Absolute Favorite Hairsprays to Deliver Volume for Fine Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Every hair type has its advantages and disadvantages, but fine hair can be especially frustrating to deal with. If you have fine hair, your strands typically tend to be thinner — which may make it look like you have less locks than you would like. If you’re not sure, you can tell your hair type by taking a single strand and rubbing it between your fingers.
If you can barely or actually not feel it whatsoever, you fall into the fine hair category. But if you do feel the strand and still have flat hair, your hair just may be thin and possess the same issues fine hair brings — the biggest one being a lack of volume. A way that you can fix this problem is by using a hairspray after styling your hair, but how do you know which ones will work best?
What to Look for in a Hairspray for Fine or Thin Hair
You want to make sure that your hairspray will give your hair more body, which can be achieved in a number of ways. Texturizing sprays are amazing, and any type of product offering volumizing elements should be at the top of the list. But you also want to make sure these hairsprays have a lightweight feel that will prevent your strands from sagging or looking clumped up and crunchy. This feature may also prevent your hair from getting tangled, which is a common gripe for those of Us with fine strands. We went on the hunt for all of these features and also consulted customer reviews to find the absolute best hairsprays to help fine hair come to life in our roundup below! Keep reading to discover which one may become your new holy grail hair product.
11 Perfect Hairsprays That Work for Fine or Thin Hair
Paul Mitchell Extra-Body Finishing Spray
This hairspray is specifically designed for fine strands and can deliver maximum hold without the awkward stiffness. Finish off your style with this hairspray to get extra volume that lasts all day long!
Pros
- Strong yet flexible hold
- Lightweight formula
Cons
- May cause stiffness if not used sparingly
Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Walmart
OGX Bodifying + Fiber Full Big Hair Spray
This hairspray can give thin or fine hair unparalleled volume in a unique fashion. The formula includes bamboo fibers that make your hair appear fuller for an instant boost! Shoppers adore the finished result after using this product, and also note that it’s easy to brush through hair after application.
Pros
- Extra volumizing
- Lightweight brushable formula
- Affordable
Cons
- Non-texturizing
Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Walmart
Kenra Volume Spray 25
This may be one of the most popular hairsprays on our list with nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon alone! It gives you a impressive amount of hold that can withstand winds up to 25 MPH, and reportedly look fresh for up to 120 hours. It’s great for all hair types, but the added volume offers specific benefits for fine hair.
Pros
- Long-lasting hold
- Fast-drying
- Affordable
Cons
- May be too strong for some
- Scent isn’t everyone’s favorite
Available at: Amazon, Target, Ulta, Walmart
Sun Bum Texturizing Sea Spray
If you’re looking for a non-aerosol volumizing hair spray, this is an excellent option! We adore using this product in the summer to create natural-looking beach waves that have both volume and texture. If your hair is typically straight and you’re looking for an effortless style, this spray can help!
Pros
- Non-aerosol packaging
- Gentle on hair
- UV protection
Cons
- Figuring out the right technique may be tricky
Not Your Mother’s She’s a Tease Hairspray
Reviewers say they haven’t found a better hairspray which delivers volume and long-lasting hold without feeling sticky or awkward. They love the natural-looking lift their locks get after using this product, and the floral scent is the fragrant cherry on top!
Pros
- Super affordable
- Soft, long-lasting hold
- Fresh scent
Cons
- Scent may be too overpowering for some
- Hold may not be strong enough for some styles
Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Walmart
Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
The volume injection that fine or thin hair will get from this product is seriously incredible. You can spray it only on the roots or throughout your entire head of hair to add more body and texture to your style!
Pros
- Huge volume for fine hair
- Texturizing
- Light fresh scent
Cons
- Hold may be too light
- More expensive
Available at: Amazon, Sephora, Walmart, Nordstrom
Pacifica Big Waves Soft Hold & Volume Hairspray
If you’re looking for a lighter hairspray which still gives you volume, this is one to try. It leaves your hair feeling soft while keeping your style intact, though it may not be as long-lasting as others on this list. If you have any type of curl or wave in your hair, use this to finish off your style for an effortless look!
Pros
- Lighter, soft hold
- Volume-enhancing
- Faint tropical scent
- Anti-frizz
Cons
- Not super long-lasting
Available at: Ulta, Walmart, Amazon
Verb Ghost Hairspray
As the name for this product suggests, this hairspray is designed to feel like you have nothing in your hair! It offers a medium hold that’s ideal for all hair types, but the fact that it’s virtually weightless makes it especially suitable for fine hair. Strands won’t feel heavy after using this spray to finish off your style!
Pros
- Ultra-lightweight
- Fine mist for even distribution
- Lasting hold
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
Available at: Sephora, Amazon, Ulta, Walmart
amika un.done volume & matte texture spray
This hairspray can boost your hair’s volume — while leaving it with a clean matte finish. It’s the perfect product to use for straight or wavy hair to give it a perfectly tousled look that will last all day long!
Pros
- Texturizing
- Adds volume
- Long-lasting
Cons
- More expensive
- Strong fragrance
Available at: Sephora, Walmart, Amazon
RUSK Thickening Hairspray
Shoppers who say they have extra fine hair get the most benefit out of this extra strong hairspray! The hold is seriously long-lasting, and the added volume is next level. Reviewers also note that while it does deliver a ton of hold, it still manages to feel light enough on strands.
Pros
- Extra strong hold
- Lightweight
- Long-lasting
- Affordable
Cons
- Strong and perfume-y smell
Available at: Amazon
CHI Magnified Volume Finishing Spray
This is another hairspray shoppers with fine hair specifically swear by! The lightweight feel is incredible, and it still adds the volume want — as well as the long-lasting hold. It can also fend off humidity, which is a dream for many of Us during the summertime!
Pros
- Anti-frizz and humidity
- Body-boosting
- Shiny finish
Cons
- Application may be difficult
Looking for more? Check out our other recommended picks below:
- The Absolute Best Clarifying Shampoos for an Extra Deep Clean — Starting at $9
- 13 of the Best Hypoallergenic Shampoos for a Sensitive Scalp
- 11 Best Dry Body Brushes for Detoxified Skin
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!