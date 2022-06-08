Our Absolute Favorite Hairsprays to Deliver Volume for Fine Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every hair type has its advantages and disadvantages, but fine hair can be especially frustrating to deal with. If you have fine hair, your strands typically tend to be thinner — which may make it look like you have less locks than you would like. If you’re not sure, you can tell your hair type by taking a single strand and rubbing it between your fingers.

If you can barely or actually not feel it whatsoever, you fall into the fine hair category. But if you do feel the strand and still have flat hair, your hair just may be thin and possess the same issues fine hair brings — the biggest one being a lack of volume. A way that you can fix this problem is by using a hairspray after styling your hair, but how do you know which ones will work best?

What to Look for in a Hairspray for Fine or Thin Hair

You want to make sure that your hairspray will give your hair more body, which can be achieved in a number of ways. Texturizing sprays are amazing, and any type of product offering volumizing elements should be at the top of the list. But you also want to make sure these hairsprays have a lightweight feel that will prevent your strands from sagging or looking clumped up and crunchy. This feature may also prevent your hair from getting tangled, which is a common gripe for those of Us with fine strands. We went on the hunt for all of these features and also consulted customer reviews to find the absolute best hairsprays to help fine hair come to life in our roundup below! Keep reading to discover which one may become your new holy grail hair product.

11 Perfect Hairsprays That Work for Fine or Thin Hair

Paul Mitchell Extra-Body Finishing Spray

This hairspray is specifically designed for fine strands and can deliver maximum hold without the awkward stiffness. Finish off your style with this hairspray to get extra volume that lasts all day long!

Pros

Strong yet flexible hold

Lightweight formula

Cons

May cause stiffness if not used sparingly

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Walmart

OGX Bodifying + Fiber Full Big Hair Spray

This hairspray can give thin or fine hair unparalleled volume in a unique fashion. The formula includes bamboo fibers that make your hair appear fuller for an instant boost! Shoppers adore the finished result after using this product, and also note that it’s easy to brush through hair after application.

Pros

Extra volumizing

Lightweight brushable formula

Affordable

Cons

Non-texturizing

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Walmart

Kenra Volume Spray 25

This may be one of the most popular hairsprays on our list with nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon alone! It gives you a impressive amount of hold that can withstand winds up to 25 MPH, and reportedly look fresh for up to 120 hours. It’s great for all hair types, but the added volume offers specific benefits for fine hair.

Pros

Long-lasting hold

Fast-drying

Affordable

Cons

May be too strong for some

Scent isn’t everyone’s favorite

Available at: Amazon, Target, Ulta, Walmart

Sun Bum Texturizing Sea Spray

If you’re looking for a non-aerosol volumizing hair spray, this is an excellent option! We adore using this product in the summer to create natural-looking beach waves that have both volume and texture. If your hair is typically straight and you’re looking for an effortless style, this spray can help!

Pros

Non-aerosol packaging

Gentle on hair

UV protection

Cons

Figuring out the right technique may be tricky

Available at: Amazon, Ulta

Not Your Mother’s She’s a Tease Hairspray

Reviewers say they haven’t found a better hairspray which delivers volume and long-lasting hold without feeling sticky or awkward. They love the natural-looking lift their locks get after using this product, and the floral scent is the fragrant cherry on top!

Pros

Super affordable

Soft, long-lasting hold

Fresh scent

Cons

Scent may be too overpowering for some

Hold may not be strong enough for some styles

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Walmart

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

The volume injection that fine or thin hair will get from this product is seriously incredible. You can spray it only on the roots or throughout your entire head of hair to add more body and texture to your style!

Pros

Huge volume for fine hair

Texturizing

Light fresh scent

Cons

Hold may be too light

More expensive

Available at: Amazon, Sephora, Walmart, Nordstrom

Pacifica Big Waves Soft Hold & Volume Hairspray

If you’re looking for a lighter hairspray which still gives you volume, this is one to try. It leaves your hair feeling soft while keeping your style intact, though it may not be as long-lasting as others on this list. If you have any type of curl or wave in your hair, use this to finish off your style for an effortless look!

Pros

Lighter, soft hold

Volume-enhancing

Faint tropical scent

Anti-frizz

Cons

Not super long-lasting

Available at: Ulta, Walmart, Amazon

Verb Ghost Hairspray

As the name for this product suggests, this hairspray is designed to feel like you have nothing in your hair! It offers a medium hold that’s ideal for all hair types, but the fact that it’s virtually weightless makes it especially suitable for fine hair. Strands won’t feel heavy after using this spray to finish off your style!

Pros

Ultra-lightweight

Fine mist for even distribution

Lasting hold

Cons

Slightly more expensive

Available at: Sephora, Amazon, Ulta, Walmart

amika un.done volume & matte texture spray

This hairspray can boost your hair’s volume — while leaving it with a clean matte finish. It’s the perfect product to use for straight or wavy hair to give it a perfectly tousled look that will last all day long!

Pros

Texturizing

Adds volume

Long-lasting

Cons

More expensive

Strong fragrance

Available at: Sephora, Walmart, Amazon

RUSK Thickening Hairspray

Shoppers who say they have extra fine hair get the most benefit out of this extra strong hairspray! The hold is seriously long-lasting, and the added volume is next level. Reviewers also note that while it does deliver a ton of hold, it still manages to feel light enough on strands.

Pros

Extra strong hold

Lightweight

Long-lasting

Affordable

Cons

Strong and perfume-y smell

Available at: Amazon

CHI Magnified Volume Finishing Spray

This is another hairspray shoppers with fine hair specifically swear by! The lightweight feel is incredible, and it still adds the volume want — as well as the long-lasting hold. It can also fend off humidity, which is a dream for many of Us during the summertime!

Pros

Anti-frizz and humidity

Body-boosting

Shiny finish

Cons

Application may be difficult

Available at: Amazon, Walmart

Looking for more? Check out our other recommended picks below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!