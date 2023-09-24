Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leggings are the coziest fashion essentials ever. When you’re lounging around the house, you can throw on a pair of faded leggings and vibe with your surroundings. There are even instances when you can upgrade your leggings with the help of an oversized blazer and ballet flats. However, there are some times when you need to find equally stylish pants that are just as versatile as your most beloved bottoms.

Since fall is sweater weather and shacket season, you’ll need to find transitional bottoms which are appropriate for the office and comfy enough for a weekend full of couch potato activities. With that in mind, we searched through some of the best online retailers and rounded up 17 stylish fall pants that are just as comfortable as leggings!

At Amazon

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Slide into these palazzo pants when you crave the comfort of leggings, but the occasion calls for businesswear. Not only are they ultra-roomy, but these wide-leg pants also feature front pleats and functional side slant pockets.

2. We Also Love: Let everyone in your yoga class know you mean business when you show up in these high-waist flare pants.

3. We Can’t Forget: Six functional pockets and a chic olive green hue are two of the reasons we can’t get enough of these cotton blend cargo pants.

4. Bonus: These split-hem pants are the ideal choice when you’re headed to brunch this fall. You can team them with autumn-approved Mary Janes or even open-toe heels!

At Nordstrom

5. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll want to lounge around in these plush wide-leg pants from Spanx. Not only can you snag them in warm fall-friendly shades like spice, butterscotch and palm, but they’re engineered with a spacer fabric that makes them feel light and cushiony.

6. We Also Love: If elevating your fall style is on the agenda, add these ribbed, flare-leg lounge pants from House of CB to your cart ASAP!

7. We Can’t Forget: Shrinking and peeling after a few washes will be a thing of the past with Barefoot Dreams’ bestselling lounge pants. They’re made from a microfiber yarn that’s safe to machine-wash again and again!

8. Bonus: Knit sweaters are a must during fall, so it’s only right that you have knit joggers too. These lightweight, slim-fitting joggers are equal parts comfy and stylish.

At Lulus

9. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll feel incredibly relaxed when you slip on these drawstring sweater pants. You can even snag a matching top for the coziest vibes!

10. We Also Love: Speaking of sweater pants, these denim blue, wide-leg trousers feature the most adorable pleat.

11. We Can’t Forget: You can never go wrong with a matching co-ord set. These cream-colored ribbed knits have an equally plush sweater to match.

12. Bonus: These ribbed joggers are the ultimate choice for a spooky season-inspired movie night.

At Revolve

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Serve streetwear vibes when you team these cropped joggers with celeb-approved sneakers, like the Stan Smith Adidas sneakers that Meghan Markle loves.

14. We Also Love: Get ready to hear “Hi, Barbie,” every time you rock these terry cloth sweats in Barbiecore pink.

15. We Can’t Forget: If you’re a casual fashionista looking to add another plush pair of sweatpants to your wardrobe, you’ll love these roomy wide-leg pants.

16. Bonus: Send a message to the public with these graphic sweatpants, which read, “It costs zero dollars to be a nice person.”

17. Extra: Shoppers agree that these versatile pants can be jazzed up for a night out or dressed down to run everyday errands.

Not done shopping just yet? See more of our favorite products below:

