Meghan Markle and Sarah Jessica Parker have been known to serve major looks while wearing Mary Jane shoes, and we want in on the action. Naturally, we’re not the only ones. Over the weekend, the iconic shoe went viral on TikTok after New York-based designer Alexis Dougé revealed her Tinder date stole a pair of $990 Maison Margiela Tabi Mary Janes from her apartment. The drama-filled saga ended with Dougé getting the sleek shoes back — and it also reignited interest in one of this fall’s biggest fashion trends among social media users!

Getting your hands on a pair of Mary Janes is the ultimate way to make a shoe statement for autumn. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up seven of the best Mary Jane shoes available at Zappos — so read on and prepare to upgrade your footwear situation!

Dansko Fawna Shoes

The Dansko Fawna combines fashion and function. The classic shoe features a faux-buckle strap with a hook-and-loop fastener underneath and a removable cushioned footbed to assist with arch support.

Get the Dansko Fawna shoes for just $139 at Zappos!

Algeria Belle Shoes

These cozy flats feature a chic floral design that’s sure to turn heads.

Get the Alegria Bella shoes for just $130 at Zappos!

Madewell The Freya Platform Lugsole Mary Janes

Get ready to stand a little taller with the adorable Madewell Freya platform Mary Janes. While they boast the shape of the traditional Mary Jane, these flats feature a slight heel to elevate your look — literally!

Get the Madewell The Freya Platform Lugsole Mary Janes for just $158 at Zappos!

Sam Edelman Michaela Shoes

Shoppers wholeheartedly agree these Mary Jane flats are comfortable and stylish, with one satisfied owner stating, “I love these shoes you get it all with them style and comfort. They are so comfy that I have forgotten to take them off when I come in from work! I just love them they are so soft on the inside as well as the outside, I definitely will recommend them to anyone!” See it!

Get the Sam Edelman Michaela shoes for just $130 at Zappos!

Steve Madden Violette Flats

Calling all fashionistas! Steve Madden’s Violette flats merges two of this year’s biggest shoe trends: ballet flats and Mary Janes.

Get the Steve Madden Violette Flats for $71 at Zappos!

CL by Laundry Leader Cloud Heels

Dress your fall looks up with these round-toe heels.

Get the CL by Laundry Leader Cloud heels for just $51 at Zappos!

Dirty Laundry Lita Jane Shoes

Snag these square-heel Mary Jane shoes if you’re looking for a bold pop of autumnal color!

Get the Dirty Laundry Lita for just $46 at Zappos!

