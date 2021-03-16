Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Can you imagine what pop culture and fashion would look like without Sex and the City? Not only would we have lost out on one of the most beloved TV shows of all time, we wouldn’t be as acclimated with the global style icon that is Sarah Jessica Parker. Her role as Carrie Bradshaw solidified her status as the ultimate tastemaker — specifically in the shoe department!

Though her character had a penchant for Manolo Blahniks, Parker created her own line of stunning, incredibly sought-after footwear — and she was just spotted in New York City rocking one of her latest styles. The Mary Jane heels she wore are simply gorgeous, but a bit out of our price range. Naturally, we tried to find a similar look for less — and accomplished just that!

These heels from Sofft are certainly not an exact replica of Parker’s pair, but their aesthetic is fairly similar! They both have a slightly pointed toe and thick block heels that are sure to be comfortable and supportive. The actress’ heels appear to have a sparkly finish, and the metallic sheen of the Sofft shoes are serving up the same glitzy vibes! Both options have a buckle strap that goes over the top, which is a trademark feature of any Mary Janes.

These shoes are made from soft leather, and the heels clock in at 3 inches. According to plenty of happy customers, this is the type of shoe that you can wear all day long without discomfort. Shoppers love the fit and adore the vintage aesthetic — but above all, appreciate their practical nature. In fact, multiple reviewers who identified as flight attendants reportedly wear these shoes to work. Clearly, they’re easy to wear for extended periods of time (at any altitude)!

If you’re looking to channel SJP’s street style, the black pair is your best bet — but these beauties are up for grabs in four other fabulous shades. Best of all, every pair of these Sofft heels is on sale right now for 25% off, so it’s time to start shopping. Fashion and function have finally met in the middle!

