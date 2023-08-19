17 Fall Fashion Trends We’re Shopping for the Upcoming Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, Christmas didn’t come early. We’re talking about fall — our favorite season for the crisp weather and chic fashion! Since our main priority in the summer is trying not to melt, fall offers many more possibilities. Bring on the layers!

We pinpointed six of the biggest trends we’re anticipating for autumn: pops of red, long denim skirts, suit vests, cargo pants, pleated skirts and ballet flats. If you want to keep up with the latest looks that all the cool girls are wearing, then shop these styles below!

Pops of Red

Maeve Red Clutch

While window-shopping in Anthropologie today, I came across this gorgeous red clutch that was calling my name. It’s the perfect statement piece for fall! Paint the town red with this red-hot handbag.

$78.00 See It!

Dream Pairs Red Cowboy Boots

I own these exact red cowboy boots, and I’m obsessed! They’re super cushioned and comfy, and they make me feel like kicking up my heels and heading to a hoedown.

$50.00 See It!

Free People Red Peacoat

We all have a black or camel coat. Stand out from the crowd in this vibrant red peacoat from Free People!

$168.00 See It!

Long Denim Skirts

Reformation Denim Maxi Skirt

At first, we resisted the long denim skirt trend. But now we’re fully on board! As our girl Taylor Swift says, “I come back stronger than a 90s trend.” This Reformation maxi skirt is our dream wash with faded features.

$188.00 See It!

Agolde Black Denim Skirt

For an edgier look for day or night, opt for this black denim skirt by Agolde instead!

$238.00 See It!

Blank NYC Denim Maxi Skirt

The faded denim look gives this maxi skirt vintage vibes!

$98.00 See It!

Suit Vests

Lilis Fitted Vest

Another big trend this season is the suit vest. This khaki fitted vest is giving feminine menswear à la Diane Keaton.

$19.00 See It!

A New Day Tailored Vest

Shoppers say this black tailored vest from Target is “perfect for fall.”

$25.00 See It!

Cargo Pants

Superdown Olive Green Cargo Pants

There’s no question that cargo pants are everywhere right now! This olive green style looks great with black, white and beige.

$80.00 See It!

Pilcro Silky Cargo Pants

These black silky cargo pants from Anthropologie are casual-chic! “Gorgeous!!” one customer gushed. “Stylish, silky, flattering. Dress up or down options.”

$148.00 See It!

Khaki Wide-Leg Cargo Pants

These khaki wide-leg cargo pants are baggy and effortlessly cool!

$38.00 See It!

Pleated Mini Skirts

Mare Mare Asymmetrical Pleated Skirt

We’re already debating whether we should add this mixed green plaid skirt to cart ourselves! The varsity look is trending, and this unique pleated mini skirt feels high fashion.

$138.00 See It!

ASTR the Label Plaid Skirt

Schoolgirl style! We have a feeling this brown plaid pleated mini skirt is going to sell out ASAP.

$98.00 See It!

Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skirt

Tennis skirts are having a moment right now, so stay up to date with this sweat-wicking skirt with built-in shorts and pockets.

Was $36 On Sale: $25 You Save 31% See It!

Ballet Flats

Feversole Memory Foam Ballet Flats

Available in dozens of different colors, these beautiful ballet flats are classic and comfy!

$28.00 See It!

Jeffrey Campbell Silver Ballet Flats

Silver linings! According to rave reviews, these Jeffrey Campbell ballet flats are super soft and comfortable.

$135.00 ee It!S

Sam Edelman Classic Ballet Flats

These ivory ballet flats from Sam Edelman are a nude necessity in your closet!

$130.00 See It!

