17 Coziest Early Fall Styles on Sale at Amazon — Starting at Just $21

By
early fall fashion
They say the early bird gets the worm. We say the early shopper gets the deal! Get a head start on fall fashion with Amazon’s end-of-summer sale! Why splurge on overpriced pieces from other retailers when you could save on these fashion-forward finds instead?

We selected our favorite discounts by department — sweaters, tops, jackets and sets. Elevate your autumn outfits with these cozy closet staples for the new season!

Sweaters

Lillusory V-Neck Collared Sweater

LILLUSORY Women's Fall Fashion 2023 Oversized V Neck Sweaters Long Sleeve Outfits Clothes Tunic Batwing Knit Sweater Apricot
LILLUSORY
This V-neck collared sweater is so chic for the new season! The ribbed fabric makes this pullover look luxe.
$34.99
See it!

Evaless RIbbed Knit Oversized Sweater

EVALESS Pink Sweaters for Women Batwing Sleeve Ribbed Knit Tops for Women Fashion 2023 Pullover Oversized Sweaters Crewneck Blouses for Women Business Casual Teacher Outfits Fall Winter Clothes,Large
EVALESS
Pretty in pink! Channel Barbiecore in this bubblegum-pink sweater.
$31.44
See it!

Goranbon Short-Sleeve Puff-Sleeve Sweater

Women's Puff Short Sleeve Sweater Tops 2023 Spring Summer Trendy Crew/Square/V Neck Casual T Shirts Blouses A-Beige
Goranbon
Since it’s not quite cold enough for a heavy sweater, this short-sleeve style is the perfect transitional choice.
$36.99
See it!

BTFBM Button-Down Sweater

Amazon
BTFBM
Style this camel button-down sweater with faux leather pants or blue jeans and loafers for an effortlessly cool ensemble.
$36.79
See it!

Imily Bela Slouchy Cardigan

Imily Bela Women’s Kimono Batwing Cable Knitted Slouchy Oversized Wrap Cardigan Sweater A-Khaki
Imily Bela
Wrap yourself in the comfort of this slouchy cardigan when it starts to get chilly outside. It’s also a great piece to keep around the house when you need an extra layer, even in the summer!
$36.79
See it!

Tops

Pausus Satin Button-Down Shirt

Amazon
Pausus
Everyone will be green with envy that they don’t own this gorgeous green top. Made with silky-smooth satin, this button-down blouse is a day-to-night essential.
$26.98
See it!

Meihuida Sweater Vest

Women Crochet Vest Top Y2k Knit V Neck Sleeveless Button Down Vintage Casual Streetwear White S
Meihuida
Stay in style with this trendy sweater vest, a no. 1 bestseller on Amazon!
$20.99
See it!

Shewin Long-Sleeve Floral Blouse

Amazon
SHEWIN
Florals for fall? Groundbreaking! This versatile top is easy, breezy, beautiful.
$26.98
Get it

Dokotoo Crochet Lace Top

Dokotoo Women's Fashion Summer Short Sleeve Tops V Neck Lace Hem Basic Tee Shirts Pom Pom Chiffon Flowy Blouses Boho Clothing for Women M Black
Dokotoo
We love this crochet lace top as a date night option! Classy yet flirty.
$28.99
Get it

Jackets

Dokotoo Plaid Shacket

Amazon
Dokotoo
Mad for plaid! This plaid shacket is lightweight yet warm. Perfect for tailgating a football game or picking pumpkins!
$45.99
Get it

Cicy Bell Blazer

Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazers Open Front Long Sleeve Work Office Jackets Blazer(Black,Large)
Cicy Bell
This top-rated blazer is a must-have! Take this jacket from the office to out on the town.
$49.99
Get it

Dokotoo Cropped Denim Jacket

Dokotoo Women's Denim Jackets Casual Cropped Classic Jean Jackets Stretch Frayed Washed Long Sleeve Distressed Jeans Coat Denim Trucker Jackets With Pocket Autumn Spring Sky Blue Medium
Dokotoo
Upgrade your denim jacket with this cute cropped style with a distressed hem. Team this top with high-waisted pants or dresses!
$33.98
Get it

Dokotoo Corduroy Shacket

Dokotoo Ladies Corduroy Shacket Jackets for Women Fashion Contrast Color Block Oversized Hooded Long Sleeve Flannel Shirts Button Down Pocketed Casual Winter Fall 2023 Cardigans Outerwear Khaki Large
Dokotoo
This oversized corduroy shacket has a boyfriend fit for ultimum comfort and cool factor.
$45.89
Get it

Sets

Lillusory Cozy Knit Loungewear Set

LILLUSORY Two 2 Piece Outfits 2023 Fall Fashion Casual Trendy Lounge Sets Matching Sets Sweatsuits Sweat Suits Cozy Knit Pullover Sweater Loungewear Set
LILLUSORY
We plan on living in this loungewear set all fall and winter! Ideal for travel, errands and everything in between.
$38.99
Get it

Lillusory Trendy Lounge Set

LILLUSORY Two 2 Piece Outfits Womens 2023 Casual Fall Summer Fashion Matching Lounge Sets Cute Sweatsuits Trendy Airport Outfits Cozy Knit Oversized Sweater Top Loungewear Pants Clothes Clothing
LILLUSORY
An affordable alternative to the popular Free People set, this two-piece lounge look is top-rated and trendy.
$52.99
Get it

Zaful Two-Piece Skirt Set

ZAFUL Women's Casual Sleeveless Summer Two Piece Outfits Solid Crop Top and Draped Ruched Maxi Skirt Set Solid Suiting (B-Brown, M)
ZAFUL
Drop jaws on date night in this sultry skirt set!
$33.14
Get it

Pretty Garden Two-Piece Track Suit

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Fall Two Piece Outfit Long Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Tops And Long Pants Tracksuit (Light Green,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
This two-piece track suit is officially our new travel uniform!
$39.99
Get it

