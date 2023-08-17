Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
They say the early bird gets the worm. We say the early shopper gets the deal! Get a head start on fall fashion with Amazon’s end-of-summer sale! Why splurge on overpriced pieces from other retailers when you could save on these fashion-forward finds instead?
We selected our favorite discounts by department — sweaters, tops, jackets and sets. Elevate your autumn outfits with these cozy closet staples for the new season!
Sweaters
Lillusory V-Neck Collared Sweater
Evaless RIbbed Knit Oversized Sweater
Goranbon Short-Sleeve Puff-Sleeve Sweater
BTFBM Button-Down Sweater
Imily Bela Slouchy Cardigan
Tops
Pausus Satin Button-Down Shirt
Meihuida Sweater Vest
Shewin Long-Sleeve Floral Blouse
Dokotoo Crochet Lace Top
Jackets
Dokotoo Plaid Shacket
Cicy Bell Blazer
Dokotoo Cropped Denim Jacket
Dokotoo Corduroy Shacket
Sets
Lillusory Cozy Knit Loungewear Set
Lillusory Trendy Lounge Set
Zaful Two-Piece Skirt Set
Pretty Garden Two-Piece Track Suit
