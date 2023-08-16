Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A summer sale is music to our ears! And when those deals are on Amazon, it’s really a cause for celebration. Already affordable prices even more marked down? We’re grabbing our wallets and adding everything to cart ASAP!

With fall right around the corner, we rounded up 17 fashion deals for this transitional season. From luxe loungewear to designer-quality handbags, we’ve got you covered below!

Lounge Sets

Lentta Two-Piece Sweater Set This chic knit lounge set is a Free People lookalike! $44.98 See it!

Merokeety Two-Piece Sweatsuit Every gal needs a cozy groutfit (grey outfit) in her closet. $28.16 See it!

Pretty Garden Two-Piece Track Suit This two-piece track suit is effortlessly cool for travel or everyday errands. $39.99 See it!

Lillusory Two-Piece Sweater Set Slouchy and stylish, this two-piece sweater set will be our fall and winter uniform. $38.99 See it!

Automet Two-Piece Quarter-Zip Sweatsuit Quarter-zips are trending again this season! Stay in style with this sweatshirt and shorts set. $37.99 See it!

Dresses

Coconsen Tie-Waist Long-Sleeve Mini Dress Swing into the new season in this flowy mini dress! Perfect for a late summer or early fall wedding. $35.99 See it!

Anrabess Cable-Knit Sweater Dress We’re ready for sweater weather! Team this sweater dress with tall boots for an easy autumn ensemble. $43.99 See it!

Anrabess Tie-Waist Midi Cocktail Dress Featuring a tie-waist for tummy control, this midi cocktail dress is flirty and flattering. $33.11 See it!

Dokotoo Long-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress The reviews are in! This ruffle mini dress is a dream. $39.99 See it!

Handbags

Upsong Woven Crossbody Bag Don’t be surprised if people guess that this woven crossbody bag is Bottega Veneta! We’ll let this be our little secret. $39.99 See it!

Montana West Quilted Chain Crossbody Bag Complete with a chunky gold chain, this quilted shoulder bag also looks so luxe. $27.99 See it!

NIUEIMEE ZHOU Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag A simple black shoulder bag is a closet staple! $27.99 See it!

Ayliss Straw Handbag Straw handbags have been the no. 1 accessory trend of summer, and we support it. $25.99 See it!

Activewear

Satina High-Waisted Leggings These leggings are a no. 1 bestseller on Amazon! $13.99 See it!

Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skirt with Pockets Maybe we’ve watched one too many Bama Rush TikTok videos this week, but pleated tennis skirts are trending right now! $25.49 See it!

BMJL Quick-Dry Tennis Shorts Run like a wind in this sweat-wicking athletic shorts! $26.49 See it!

Attraco Ribbed Athletic Tank This ribbed athletic tank is flattering for all your fitness activities! $20.30 See it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: