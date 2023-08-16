Cancel OK
Amazon sale
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. 

A summer sale is music to our ears! And when those deals are on Amazon, it’s really a cause for celebration. Already affordable prices even more marked down? We’re grabbing our wallets and adding everything to cart ASAP!

With fall right around the corner, we rounded up 17 fashion deals for this transitional season. From luxe loungewear to designer-quality handbags, we’ve got you covered below!

Lounge Sets

Lentta Two-Piece Sweater Set

Lentta Women's 2 Piece Sweater Sets Outfits Knit Pullover Tops High Waisted Pants with Pockets(LightKhaki-S)
Lentta
This chic knit lounge set is a Free People lookalike!
$44.98
See it!

Merokeety Two-Piece Sweatsuit

MEROKEETY Women's Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Sets Casual Top and Shorts 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit Lightgrey
MEROKEETY
Every gal needs a cozy groutfit (grey outfit) in her closet.
$28.16
See it!

Pretty Garden Two-Piece Track Suit

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Fall Two Piece Outfit Long Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Tops And Long Pants Tracksuit (Black,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
This two-piece track suit is effortlessly cool for travel or everyday errands.
$39.99
See it!

Lillusory Two-Piece Sweater Set

LILLUSORY Womens Matching Sets Two 2 Piece Lounge Sets 2023 Fall Fashion Casual Trendy Fashion Sweatsuits Sweat Suits Outfits Cozy Knit Sweater Loungewear Set Clothes
LILLUSORY
Slouchy and stylish, this two-piece sweater set will be our fall and winter uniform.
$38.99
See it!

Automet Two-Piece Quarter-Zip Sweatsuit

AUTOMET Women's Oversized 2 Piece Lounge Sets Fall Outfits 2023 Long Sleeve Cozy Casual Pajamas shorts Winter Sweatsuit Sets
AUTOMET
Quarter-zips are trending again this season! Stay in style with this sweatshirt and shorts set.
$37.99
See it!

Dresses

Coconsen Tie-Waist Long-Sleeve Mini Dress

Womens Mini Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Tie Waist Flare Short Dresses Green S
Cosonsen
Swing into the new season in this flowy mini dress! Perfect for a late summer or early fall wedding.
$35.99
See it!

Anrabess Cable-Knit Sweater Dress

ANRABESS Women's Loose Crewneck Oversize Sweater Dress 2023 Fall Trendy Long Sleeve Baggy Loose Mini Short Dress Slouchy Chunky Cable Knit Tunic Sweaters 412baixing-S Beige
ANRABESS
We’re ready for sweater weather! Team this sweater dress with tall boots for an easy autumn ensemble.
$43.99
See it!

Anrabess Tie-Waist Midi Cocktail Dress

ANRABESS Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dresses Square Neck Ruffle Split Midi Formal Dress for Wedding Guest Cocktail Party 2023 Gradution Prom Evening Night Dresses 893heise-M Black
ANRABESS
Featuring a tie-waist for tummy control, this midi cocktail dress is flirty and flattering.
$33.11
See it!

Dokotoo Long-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress

Dokotoo Womens Casual Spring Summer Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Print Short Mini Dress Skater A Line Dresses Sky Blue
Dokotoo
The reviews are in! This ruffle mini dress is a dream.
$39.99
See it!

 

Handbags

Upsong Woven Crossbody Bag

Woven Crossbody Bags for Women，Fashion Leather Lightweight Handbags Shoulder Bag Phone Wallet Purse Stylish Ladies Messenger Bags，Brown
UPSONG
Don’t be surprised if people guess that this woven crossbody bag is Bottega Veneta! We’ll let this be our little secret.
$39.99
See it!

Montana West Quilted Chain Crossbody Bag

Montana West Small Shoulder Bag for Women Quilted Clutch Purses and handbags Chunky Chain Flap Satchel MWC-060ABG
Montana West
Complete with a chunky gold chain, this quilted shoulder bag also looks so luxe.
$27.99
See it!

NIUEIMEE ZHOU Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

NIUEIMEE ZHOU Shoulder Bag for Women Retro Vegan Leather Classic Clutch Tote HandBags Purses with Zipper Closure
NIUEIMEE ZHOU
A simple black shoulder bag is a closet staple!
$27.99
See it!

Ayliss Straw Handbag

Ayliss Women Straw Handbag Summer Beach Rattan Tote Bag Crossbody Shoulder Top Handle Handbag Handmade Purse Clutch Bag (Khaki)
Ayliss
Straw handbags have been the no. 1 accessory trend of summer, and we support it.
$25.99
See it!

Activewear

Satina High-Waisted Leggings

SATINA Womens High Waisted Leggings -, Leggings for Regular & Plus Size Women, 3 Inch Waistband, Black, One Size
SATINA
These leggings are a no. 1 bestseller on Amazon!
$13.99
See it!

Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skirt with Pockets

BALEAF Women's Pleated Tennis Skirts High Waisted Lightweight Athletic Golf Skorts Skirts with Shorts Pockets Pink Small
BALEAF
Maybe we’ve watched one too many Bama Rush TikTok videos this week, but pleated tennis skirts are trending right now!
$25.49
See it!

BMJL Quick-Dry Tennis Shorts

BMJL Women's Running Shorts Elastic High Waisted Shorts Pocket Sporty Workout Shorts Quick Dry Athletic Shorts Pants Summer Clothes(M,Black)
BMJL
Run like a wind in this sweat-wicking athletic shorts!
$26.49
See it!

Attraco Ribbed Athletic Tank

ATTRACO Racerback Yoga Tank Tops for Women Ribbed Seamless Built in Bra Workout Top Blue
ATTRACO
This ribbed athletic tank is flattering for all your fitness activities!
$20.30
See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!