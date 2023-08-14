Our Picks: 15 Holy Grail Beauty Products All Under $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a member of the media covering beauty and style, I’ve been lucky enough to sample products from many luxury brands. But at the end of the day, most of my all-time faves are budget-friendly finds from the drugstore. I firmly believe that you do not have to spend a fortune to look your best!

Below are 15 of my holy grails, from skincare staples to makeup must-haves. All of these items are under $40 each so you can get glam without breaking the bank. Shop my go-to picks below!

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion An affordable alternative to the cult-favorite Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, this L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion is a tinted liquid highlighter that gives your skin a luminous glow. I’ve been using this dewy lotion as my foundation all summer, and I love how it delivers dewy hydration with color. $12.97 See it!

Supergoop Glowscreen Sunscreen I’m ashamed to admit that I only started incorporating SPF into my daily skincare routine about a year ago. Not only does this Supergoop! Glowscreen sunscreen have anti-aging benefits, but it also primes my makeup with a pearlescent glow. Obsessed! See it!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Celebs and customers can’t get enough of this Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask! The bestselling lip balm is juicy and hydrating — never sticky! Your lips will feel soft, smooth and supple overnight. $24.00 See it!

Maybelline Master Precise Eyeliner I’ve been perfecting my cat eye since Lauren Conrad debuted her signature look on ‘The Hills.’ And this is the liquid eyeliner I swear by to achieve the look! $6.38 See it!

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Sick of your eyeshadow smearing after a night out? This base primer from Urban Decay is an absolute game-changer for long-lasting staying power and creaseless color! See it!

L’Oréal Paris True Match Powder I was first introduced to this L’Oréal Paris True Match Powder over a decade ago, and it’s still my go-to powder on the go. Each compact contains blendable powder, an applicator sponge and a mirror so you can touch up your makeup while you’re out. Say goodbye to shine with this mattifying powder! $7.65 See it!

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser I have very sensitive skin, so this Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is the only product that won’t irritate my complexion. Dermatologist-recommended! $13.97 See it!

CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion Even though this is technically a PM moisturizer, I use this CeraVe lotion any time of day! This ultra-lightweight cream makes my skin feel soft and hydrated. $13.40 See it!

Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops A former ‘Bachelor’ contestant told me about these magical whitening eye drops that reduce redness immediately. Whenever I wake up with bloodshot eyes, these Lumify eye drops make me look alert and awake within seconds! $11.97 See it!

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer Ladies with mature skin, this one’s for you! This It It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer is my favorite concealer I’ve ever tried. Creamy with full coverage, this concealer covers up my wrinkles, eye bags and discoloration. Highly recommend! $29.00 See it!

Nars Mini Blush & Bronzer Duo Orgasm blush and Laguna bronzer — the dynamic duo. This travel-size compact features two cult-favorite products from Nars that I can’t live without. See it!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil This dual-sided Brow Wiz from Anastasia Beverly Hills includes an eyebrow pencil and spoolie brush. This mechanical pencil shapes, defines and fills in your brows like a boss! See it!

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Liner in Pillow Talk There’s a reason every influencer raves about this Charlotte Tilbury Lip Liner (especially in the shade Pillow Talk). The formula is creamy and the pencil glides on like a dream. Plus, Pillow Talk is a classic nude color that flatters every skin tone! See it!

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask If you love the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (see above), then you’ll also adore the Water Sleeping Mask! This face mask hydrates, brightens and softens skin — it’s like slugging without the stickiness. $32.00 See it!

Grace and Stella Gold Eye Masks Tired of waking up to puffy eyes? Try these gold eye masks from Grace and Stella! These individually-wrapped gels reduce wrinkles, under-eye bags and dark circles. It’s like a spa treatment from the comfort of your own home! I typically apply these popular masks on the day of a big event. $21.99 See it!

