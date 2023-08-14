Our Picks: 15 Holy Grail Beauty Products All Under $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
As a member of the media covering beauty and style, I’ve been lucky enough to sample products from many luxury brands. But at the end of the day, most of my all-time faves are budget-friendly finds from the drugstore. I firmly believe that you do not have to spend a fortune to look your best!
Below are 15 of my holy grails, from skincare staples to makeup must-haves. All of these items are under $40 each so you can get glam without breaking the bank. Shop my go-to picks below!
An affordable alternative to the cult-favorite Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, this L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion is a tinted liquid highlighter that gives your skin a luminous glow. I’ve been using this dewy lotion as my foundation all summer, and I love how it delivers dewy hydration with color.
I’m ashamed to admit that I only started incorporating SPF into my daily skincare routine about a year ago. Not only does this Supergoop! Glowscreen sunscreen have anti-aging benefits, but it also primes my makeup with a pearlescent glow. Obsessed!
I was first introduced to this L’Oréal Paris True Match Powder over a decade ago, and it’s still my go-to powder on the go. Each compact contains blendable powder, an applicator sponge and a mirror so you can touch up your makeup while you’re out. Say goodbye to shine with this mattifying powder!
A former ‘Bachelor’ contestant told me about these magical whitening eye drops that reduce redness immediately. Whenever I wake up with bloodshot eyes, these Lumify eye drops make me look alert and awake within seconds!
Ladies with mature skin, this one’s for you! This It It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer is my favorite concealer I’ve ever tried. Creamy with full coverage, this concealer covers up my wrinkles, eye bags and discoloration. Highly recommend!
There’s a reason every influencer raves about this Charlotte Tilbury Lip Liner (especially in the shade Pillow Talk). The formula is creamy and the pencil glides on like a dream. Plus, Pillow Talk is a classic nude color that flatters every skin tone!
Tired of waking up to puffy eyes? Try these gold eye masks from Grace and Stella! These individually-wrapped gels reduce wrinkles, under-eye bags and dark circles. It’s like a spa treatment from the comfort of your own home! I typically apply these popular masks on the day of a big event.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!