Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Anyone else been in a bit of a funk lately? To quote Lana Del Ray, “I got that summertime sadness.” Maybe it’s because Mercury is about to go into retrograde or maybe it’s because summer is coming to an end, but either way, we’ve been feeling it recently.
When in doubt, go shopping! Retail therapy always makes Us feel better. And since we spend our whole workday browsing the top trends, we thought we’d share with you some of the items we currently have our eyes on.
Below are 11 of our favorite finds for late fall and early summer. Inspired by influencer fashion, celebrity street style and luxury looks off the runway, these are the things at the top of our wish list.
High-Waisted Chiffon Maxi Skirt
Halogen Square Neck Vest
Splendid Chambray Button-Up Shirt
Striped Polo Pullover
Heathyoga Tennis Dress
English Factory Gingham Smocked Midi Dress
Ugg Ultra Mini Boots
The Drop Tiered Maxi Dress
Skims Cotton Rib Tank
Billabong Tiered Maxi Dress
Franco Sarto Platform Loafers
Bonus: Boys Lie Sweatshirt
Pretty in pink! Channel your inner Barbie in this oversized crewneck by Boys Lie (the brand behind Ariana Madix‘s infamous Vanderpump Rules reunion look). It’s seriously soft and effortlessly cool!
