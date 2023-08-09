Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone else been in a bit of a funk lately? To quote Lana Del Ray, “I got that summertime sadness.” Maybe it’s because Mercury is about to go into retrograde or maybe it’s because summer is coming to an end, but either way, we’ve been feeling it recently.

When in doubt, go shopping! Retail therapy always makes Us feel better. And since we spend our whole workday browsing the top trends, we thought we’d share with you some of the items we currently have our eyes on.

Below are 11 of our favorite finds for late fall and early summer. Inspired by influencer fashion, celebrity street style and luxury looks off the runway, these are the things at the top of our wish list.

High-Waisted Chiffon Maxi Skirt I saw all the cool girls wearing boho maxi skirts, so I bought a boho maxi skirt (and yes, that is a Mean Girls reference). $34.99 See it!

Halogen Square Neck Vest The vest trend is here to stay for fall! We’re fawning over the flattering cut of this square neck style. See it!

Splendid Chambray Button-Up Shirt Denim for days! A chambray shirt is a closet staple. Team this soft top with blue jeans for a trendy Canadian tuxedo look or opt for a midi skirt instead. See it!

Striped Polo Pullover Smitten with stripes! We spent all of last fall and winter trying to find a sweater exactly like this polo pullover. Adding to cart ASAP! $39.99 See it!

Heathyoga Tennis Dress I already own this tennis dress in white, and now I need it in all the colors! Buttery soft with a built-in bra and shorts, this backless active mini dress is ultra-flattering and comfy. $36.99 See it!

English Factory Gingham Smocked Midi Dress This gingham midi dress is what dreams are made of! We love the turquoise color, smocked bodice, 3/4-length sleeves and loose silhouette. Perfect for summer into fall! Get it

Ugg Ultra Mini Boots Warning: these trendy Uggs sold out so fast last year! We highly recommend snagging these Ultra Mini Boots before it’s too late. $19.99 See it!

The Drop Tiered Maxi Dress This tiered maxi dress is a dream for transitional weather. Just add a jean jacket or cardigan once temperatures start to drop! $59.90 See it!

Skims Cotton Rib Tank This rib tank from Skims has gone viral on TikTok for its flattering fit and extreme comfort. Not the first time Kim Kardashian has broken the Internet! See it!

Billabong Tiered Maxi Dress Brand new to Nordstrom’s site, this Billabong maxi dress is stunning for summer. The pastel pattern and flowy fit are ideal on a warm day. See it!

Franco Sarto Platform Loafers You’ll be seeing the loafer trend everywhere this fall! These chunky platform shoes from Franco Sarto are shiny and sleek for the ultimate street style. See it!

Bonus: Boys Lie Sweatshirt

Pretty in pink! Channel your inner Barbie in this oversized crewneck by Boys Lie (the brand behind Ariana Madix‘s infamous Vanderpump Rules reunion look). It’s seriously soft and effortlessly cool!

$115.00 See It!

