Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Shop With Us

Editor-Approved! What’s on Our Wish List for Late Summer/Early Fall 2023

By
striped sweater
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone else been in a bit of a funk lately? To quote Lana Del Ray, “I got that summertime sadness.” Maybe it’s because Mercury is about to go into retrograde or maybe it’s because summer is coming to an end, but either way, we’ve been feeling it recently.

When in doubt, go shopping! Retail therapy always makes Us feel better. And since we spend our whole workday browsing the top trends, we thought we’d share with you some of the items we currently have our eyes on.

Below are 11 of our favorite finds for late fall and early summer. Inspired by influencer fashion, celebrity street style and luxury looks off the runway, these are the things at the top of our wish list.

High-Waisted Chiffon Maxi Skirt

NASHALYLY Long Skirt
NASHALYLY
I saw all the cool girls wearing boho maxi skirts, so I bought a boho maxi skirt (and yes, that is a Mean Girls reference).
$34.99
See it!

Halogen Square Neck Vest

halogen(r) Square Neck Vest in Rich Black at Nordstrom, Size X-Large
The vest trend is here to stay for fall! We’re fawning over the flattering cut of this square neck style.
See it!

Splendid Chambray Button-Up Shirt

Splendid Reese Chambray Button-Up Shirt in Medium Indigo at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Denim for days! A chambray shirt is a closet staple. Team this soft top with blue jeans for a trendy Canadian tuxedo look or opt for a midi skirt instead.
See it!

Striped Polo Pullover

CFLONGE Women's Fall Winter Casual Breton Striped Long Sleeve Polo V Neck Pullover Sweater Loose Fit Drop Shoulder Knitted Shirts Tops(Large,Beige White)
CFLONGE
Smitten with stripes! We spent all of last fall and winter trying to find a sweater exactly like this polo pullover. Adding to cart ASAP!
$39.99
See it!

Heathyoga Tennis Dress

Heathyoga Tennis Dress, Cut Out Twisted Workout Dress Golf Athletic Dress with Built in Shorts & Bra Pockets for Women Black
Heathyoga
I already own this tennis dress in white, and now I need it in all the colors! Buttery soft with a built-in bra and shorts, this backless active mini dress is ultra-flattering and comfy.
$36.99
See it!

English Factory Gingham Smocked Midi Dress

English Factory Smocked Gingham Print Midi Dress in Green at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
This gingham midi dress is what dreams are made of! We love the turquoise color, smocked bodice, 3/4-length sleeves and loose silhouette. Perfect for summer into fall!
Get it

Ugg Ultra Mini Boots

UGG(r) Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Chestnut Suede at Nordstrom, Size 11
MONKEMON
Warning: these trendy Uggs sold out so fast last year! We highly recommend snagging these Ultra Mini Boots before it’s too late.
$19.99
See it!

The Drop Tiered Maxi Dress

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, Off-Black, M
The Drop
This tiered maxi dress is a dream for transitional weather. Just add a jean jacket or cardigan once temperatures start to drop!
$59.90
See it!

Skims Cotton Rib Tank

SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank in Bone at Nordstrom, Size Large
This rib tank from Skims has gone viral on TikTok for its flattering fit and extreme comfort. Not the first time Kim Kardashian has broken the Internet!
See it!

Billabong Tiered Maxi Dress

Billabong Hideaway Shine One Tiered Maxi Dress in Mint at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Brand new to Nordstrom’s site, this Billabong maxi dress is stunning for summer. The pastel pattern and flowy fit are ideal on a warm day.
See it!

Franco Sarto Platform Loafers

SARTO by Franco Sarto Calista Kiltie Loafer in Black at Nordstrom, Size 8.5
You’ll be seeing the loafer trend everywhere this fall! These chunky platform shoes from Franco Sarto are shiny and sleek for the ultimate street style.
See it!

Bonus: Boys Lie Sweatshirt

Boys Lies sweatshirt
Revolve

Pretty in pink! Channel your inner Barbie in this oversized crewneck by Boys Lie (the brand behind Ariana Madix‘s infamous Vanderpump Rules reunion look). It’s seriously soft and effortlessly cool!

$115.00
See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our faves below:

gold ballet flats

7 Affordable Ballet Flats to Channel Chanel and Other Designer Brands

Read article
statement bags

21 Statement Bags That Will Take Your Outfits From Basic to Breathtaking

Read article
rich Hamptons mom style

21 Rich Hamptons Mom Pieces to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!