Up until recently, I was never much of a handbag hoarder. I only had a small selection of bags, mostly in neutral colors to team with everything. But now that I’ve started to branch out to vibrant hues and unique designs, there’s no going back. When you treat your purse like a statement piece rather than just a storage container, it instantly elevates your outfit — and mood!
Life is an adventure when you’re toting around fun accessories! With this spirit in mind, we found 21 dazzling handbags that will spice up your purse collection. Get ready for all the compliments with these standout statement bags!
Sparkly
Yumita Sparkly Evening Bag
Menurra Glitter Acrylic Clutch
Tngan Sparkly Ice Cream Clutch
DJBM Gold Rhinestone Bucket Bag
Yokawe Crystal Clutch
Colorful
CHQEL Handmade Crochet Clutch
Tie Dye Acrylic Handbag
Kurt Geiger Rainbow Stripe Crossbody Bag
Montana West Green Chain Shoulder Bag
Beaded
Yifei Transparent Beaded Handbag
Staud Beaded Shoulder Bag
Blue Acrylic Handbag
Rainbow Beaded Beach Bag
Texture
DMP Distressed Denim Chain Shoulder Bag
Lanpet Flower Evening Bag
Kurt Geiger Quilted Shoulder Bag
Kurt Geiger Crochet Shoulder Bag
Barbiecore
Trendeology Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bag
Kurt Geiger Tweed Shoulder Bag
Milisente Pink Crystal Clutch
JAMBHALA Floral Applique Clutch
