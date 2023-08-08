Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Up until recently, I was never much of a handbag hoarder. I only had a small selection of bags, mostly in neutral colors to team with everything. But now that I’ve started to branch out to vibrant hues and unique designs, there’s no going back. When you treat your purse like a statement piece rather than just a storage container, it instantly elevates your outfit — and mood!

Life is an adventure when you’re toting around fun accessories! With this spirit in mind, we found 21 dazzling handbags that will spice up your purse collection. Get ready for all the compliments with these standout statement bags!

Sparkly

Yumita Sparkly Evening Bag Shine bright with this silver sparkly shoulder bag! It’s a near-perfect lookalike of a Cult Gaia purse for a fraction of the cost. $26.90 See it!

Menurra Glitter Acrylic Clutch All that glitters is gold! This acrylic clutch is shining, shimmering, splendid. $31.99 See it!

Tngan Sparkly Ice Cream Clutch We scream for ice cream! This rhinestone clutch is perfect for the summer. $75.99 See it!

DJBM Gold Rhinestone Bucket Bag Go for the gold with this bucket bag bedazzled with rhinestones! $28.99 See it!

Yokawe Crystal Clutch Stunning for a special occasion, this crystal clutch looks so much more expensive than it is. $29.33 See it!

Colorful

CHQEL Handmade Crochet Clutch This handmade crochet clutch feels like a designer handbag! Take this purse with you on your next vacation. $64.99 See it!

Tie Dye Acrylic Handbag Pink and orange is the color combo of the season! This acrylic bag seems like sorbet. $35.99 See it!

Kurt Geiger Rainbow Stripe Crossbody Bag Taste the rainbow with this colorful crossbody bag by Kurt Geiger! One reviewer raved, ‘Amazing quality, color, size, EVERYTHING about it, just perfect purchase!’ See it!

Montana West Green Chain Shoulder Bag Going green! This quilted chain shoulder bag feels like a designer purse. $32.99 See it!

Beaded

Yifei Transparent Beaded Handbag Orange you glad we discovered this chic beaded handbag? $29.99 See it!

Staud Beaded Shoulder Bag Staud is known for gorgeous beaded bags, and this striped style is no exception! See it!

Blue Acrylic Handbag This blue beaded bag looks like it’s from a luxe label like Susan Alexandra — but for hundreds of dollars less! $35.99 See it!

Rainbow Beaded Beach Bag Another affordable alternative, this colorful beaded beach bag is so fun for summer! $39.99 See it!

Texture

DMP Distressed Denim Chain Shoulder Bag Our jaws dropped when we stumbled upon this distressed denim shoulder bag! It looks like it could be a Chanel bag. So trendy and fashion-forward! $33.99 See it!

Lanpet Flower Evening Bag Flower power! This floral evening bag looks like the iconic dress Taylor Swift wore to the Grammys. $35.89 See it!

Kurt Geiger Quilted Shoulder Bag Every girl needs a go-to black bag in her closet! This quilted style from Kurt Geiger adds a luxe look to your everyday accessory. See it!

Kurt Geiger Crochet Shoulder Bag Color Us obsessed with this crochet shoulder bag by Kurt Geiger! Soft and stylish, this purse will earn all the praise. See it!

Barbiecore

Trendeology Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bag Heart eyes for this heart-shaped crossbody bag! Barbie would approve. $27.95 See it!

Kurt Geiger Tweed Shoulder Bag Think pink! Embellished with a crystal eagle, this tweed shoulder bag is giving Business Barbie vibes. See it!

Milisente Pink Crystal Clutch This crystal clutch just screams Barbie! Can’t you see her rocking this purse on girls’ night? $30.99 See it!

JAMBHALA Floral Applique Clutch We’re tickled pink over this floral clutch! $25.88 See it!

