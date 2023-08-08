Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

It's In The Bag

21 Statement Bags That Will Take Your Outfits From Basic to Breathtaking

By
statement bags
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. 

Up until recently, I was never much of a handbag hoarder. I only had a small selection of bags, mostly in neutral colors to team with everything. But now that I’ve started to branch out to vibrant hues and unique designs, there’s no going back. When you treat your purse like a statement piece rather than just a storage container, it instantly elevates your outfit — and mood!

Life is an adventure when you’re toting around fun accessories! With this spirit in mind, we found 21 dazzling handbags that will spice up your purse collection. Get ready for all the compliments with these standout statement bags!

Sparkly

Yumita Sparkly Evening Bag

YUWITA Rhinestone Purse for Women Evening Bag Glitter Sparkly Mini Handbags (Silver)
YUWITA
Shine bright with this silver sparkly shoulder bag! It’s a near-perfect lookalike of a Cult Gaia purse for a fraction of the cost.
$26.90
See it!

Menurra Glitter Acrylic Clutch

Menurra Women Acrylic Evening Clutch bag Glitter Marble Purse Handbag for Wedding Cocktail Party Prom
Menurra
All that glitters is gold! This acrylic clutch is shining, shimmering, splendid.
$31.99
See it!

Tngan Sparkly Ice Cream Clutch

Tngan Women Ice Cream Shaped Evening Clutch Glitter Full Rhinestones Bag Girl Summer Dress Shoulder Bag, Peach
Tngan
We scream for ice cream! This rhinestone clutch is perfect for the summer.
$75.99
See it!

DJBM Gold Rhinestone Bucket Bag

DJBM Women Full Diamonds Bucket Handbag Rhinestone Clutch Purse Evening Clutch for Women Party Prom Cocktail Wedding, Gold
DJBM
Go for the gold with this bucket bag bedazzled with rhinestones!
$28.99
See it!

Yokawe Crystal Clutch

Yokawe Womens Crystal Evening Clutch Bag Bridal Wedding Purse Rhinestone Party Prom Handbag (Gold)
Yokawe
Stunning for a special occasion, this crystal clutch looks so much more expensive than it is.
$29.33
See it!

Colorful

CHQEL Handmade Crochet Clutch

CHQEL Evening Clutch Bag for Women, Handmade Crochet Wedding Party Purse, Small Flap Formal Crossbody Handbag Evening Clutch
CHQEL
This handmade crochet clutch feels like a designer handbag! Take this purse with you on your next vacation.
$64.99
See it!

Tie Dye Acrylic Handbag

Acrylic Handbags for Women Malachite Green Acrylic Evening Bag Unique Square Bag for Lady Evening Prom Banquet (Orange red)
Gets
Pink and orange is the color combo of the season! This acrylic bag seems like sorbet.
$35.99
See it!

Kurt Geiger Rainbow Stripe Crossbody Bag

Kurt Geiger London Stripe Leather Chain Wallet in Multi/Other at Nordstrom
Taste the rainbow with this colorful crossbody bag by Kurt Geiger! One reviewer raved, ‘Amazing quality, color, size, EVERYTHING about it, just perfect purchase!’
See it!

Montana West Green Chain Shoulder Bag

Montana West Quilted Purses and Handbags for Women Small Shoulder Bags with Chunky Chain MWC-060ADGN
Montana West
Going green! This quilted chain shoulder bag feels like a designer purse.
$32.99
See it!

Beaded

Yifei Transparent Beaded Handbag

YIFEI Women Colored Transparent Beaded Acrylic Handbag Evening Handmade Bags for Wedding Party (Brown)
YIFEI
Orange you glad we discovered this chic beaded handbag?
$29.99
See it!

Staud Beaded Shoulder Bag

STAUD Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag in Multi Rugby Stripe at Nordstrom
Staud is known for gorgeous beaded bags, and this striped style is no exception!
See it!

Blue Acrylic Handbag

Women Acrylic Purse Mini Beaded Evening Handbags Handmade Gradient Transparent Blue Beads Tote Bags for Wedding,Beach,Party (Medium)
Gets
This blue beaded bag looks like it’s from a luxe label like Susan Alexandra — but for hundreds of dollars less!
$35.99
See it!

Rainbow Beaded Beach Bag

Grandxii Beaded Bag Summer Beach Bag Acrylic Handbags Handmade Tote Bags for Wedding Party Rainbow Colorful
Grandxii
Another affordable alternative, this colorful beaded beach bag is so fun for summer!
$39.99
See it!

Texture

DMP Distressed Denim Chain Shoulder Bag

MKP Women Small Shoulder Bags Quilted Crossbody Distressed Jean Denim Purse Evening Bag Clutch Handbag with Chain Strap
MKP COLLECTION
Our jaws dropped when we stumbled upon this distressed denim shoulder bag! It looks like it could be a Chanel bag. So trendy and fashion-forward!
$33.99
See it!

Lanpet Flower Evening Bag

Lanpet Women Clutches Flower Evening Handbag Chain Strap Shoulder Bag
Lanpet
Flower power! This floral evening bag looks like the iconic dress Taylor Swift wore to the Grammys.
$35.89
See it!

Kurt Geiger Quilted Shoulder Bag

Kurt Geiger London Kensington Drench Leather Shoulder Bag in Black at Nordstrom
Every girl needs a go-to black bag in her closet! This quilted style from Kurt Geiger adds a luxe look to your everyday accessory.
See it!

Kurt Geiger Crochet Shoulder Bag

Kurt Geiger London Medium Kensington Crochet Convertible Shoulder Bag in Blue/Pink Multi at Nordstrom
Color Us obsessed with this crochet shoulder bag by Kurt Geiger! Soft and stylish, this purse will earn all the praise.
See it!

Barbiecore

Trendeology Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bag

Cute Heart Shape Girls Womens Vegan Leather Small Handle Satchel Crossbody Purse… (Fuchsia)
Trendeology
Heart eyes for this heart-shaped crossbody bag! Barbie would approve.
$27.95
See it!

Kurt Geiger Tweed Shoulder Bag

Kurt Geiger London Kensington Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag in Pink at Nordstrom
Think pink! Embellished with a crystal eagle, this tweed shoulder bag is giving Business Barbie vibes.
See it!

Milisente Pink Crystal Clutch

Milisente Clutch Purses For Women, Crystal Clutches Evening Bags Gemstone Clutch Purse For Wedding Party(Hot Pink)
Milisente
This crystal clutch just screams Barbie! Can’t you see her rocking this purse on girls’ night?
$30.99
See it!

JAMBHALA Floral Applique Clutch

JAMBHALA Clutch Evening Handbags Floral Appliques Small Clutch Purses for Women (HotPink)
JAMBHALA
We’re tickled pink over this floral clutch!
$25.88
See it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

designer lookalike accessories

17 Affordable Accessories Under $70 That Easily Pass for Designer Brands

Read article
rich Hamptons mom style

15 Best Rich Hamptons Mom Pieces From Nordstrom for Chic Summer Style

Read article
off-white summer pieces

21 Off-White Pieces That Are Perfect for Late Summer

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!