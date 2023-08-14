Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’d like to think that if you played The Price Is Right with our wardrobe, every guess would be wrong. We always aim to buy accessories that look luxe but are secretly inexpensive. High-end pieces at a low cost!

If you want to appear bougie on a budget, then shop these 21 styles under $50! No one will know these gems are actually affordable.

Handbags

1. Don’t be surprised if people assume this quilted chain shoulder bag is designer! The chunky chain strap adds a chic touch— originally $45, now just $28!

2. This asymmetrical saddle-shaped satchel looks similar to a Dior shoulder bag that retails for over $4,000 — just $20!

3. And this woven crossbody looks nearly identical to a Bottega Veneta bag that costs just under $2,000! The lime green adds a fun pop of color to any outfit — just $39!

4. The perfect purse for day to night, this quilted chain crossbody bag channels Chanel! “The quality is amazing for a $25 bag!” one customer declared. “The material is thick and soft and looks expensive” — originally $40, now just $25!

5. Shoppers say that this nylon quilted tote bag is a lookalike of the MZ Wallace design — just $45!

6. This ruched hobo handbag is the ideal size to fit all of your essentials. Available in every color of the rainbow — just $19!

Jewelry

7. Don’t go chasing waterfalls! Just go chasing these gold fringe waterfall earrings from Anthropologie — just $38!

8. According to reviews, this gold mesh chain link bracelet looks “classy and expensive” — just $22!

9. The shoppers have spoken — these gold tear drop earrings are apparently a carbon copy of the Bottega Veneta earrings — originally $15, now just $12!

10. Achieve the layered look with this 3-layer of dainty and delicate gold necklaces — originally $17, now just $16!

11. Girl with the pearl earrings! These pearl hoop earrings from Anthropologie are definitely a statement piece — just $48!

Sunglasses

12. Sojos is one of our favorite brands for budget-friendly sunglasses. These polarized cat eye oversized shades give old Hollywood glam — originally $20, now just $16!

13. These oversized sunglasses look exactly like the popular pair from Celine — just $16!

14. Two for the price of one! These black and tortoiseshell rectangular sunglasses are super trendy — just $14!

15. These creamy white retro oversized sunglasses are so dreamy — originally $16, now just $15!

16. If you don’t feel like splurging on the viral Ray-Bans, then shop these similar round sunglasses instead— originally $27, now just $13!

Shoes

17. On pointe! These patent leather ballet flats are fashion-forward for fall — just $26!

18. Searching for a new pair of shoes for the office? These pointed-toe suede-inspired loafer mules are classy and sassy — originally $39, now just $36!

19. Gear up for autumn with these lug sole Chelsea boots — originally $42, now just $32!

20. Coastal cowgirl! These tall white cowboy boots by Dream Pairs are country-cool — originally $57, now just $46!

21. These cult-favorite Dolce Vita braided heeled sandals are on sale now for 64% off — originally $125, now just $44!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: